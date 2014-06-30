Genius Playmakers: Eden Hazard vs. Jermaine Jones

Eden Hazard is as his name suggests: he who ruined paradise. He's the apple picked by Eve, the knowledge of sin, he is the fall, the end of innocence. That great Jose Mourinho-helmed Chelsea team, for whom he plays, devoted as it is—and as all Mourhino teams are —to all-out attack and entertainment, is brought down to dullness and stupefaction by the horribly selfish, mazy runs of the man who damned human kind for all time.

Jermaine Jones has been a revelation this World Cup. His surging runs from midfield have been curtailed only once, in the USA-Germany game, where he managed to break his own nose by banging into the referee, who signally refused to book himself. He wears six bracelets featuring the names of his wife, Sarah, and their five children: Keanu, Liya-Joelle, Kenyon, Junius, and Jadee-Mae. (Sadly, all the jangling can sometimes give away his position at corners and the like.)

Midfielders/Hair Guys: Marouane Fellaini vs. Kyle Beckerman

Marouane Fellaini is known to all Manchester United fans as "toilet brush" (this may or may not be the only true fact in this preview). The weight of Fellaini's astonishing Afro prevents him from jumping for headers. Is the embodiment of that well-known phrase or saying, "His second touch of the ball is a tackle." Was wholly responsible for Manchester United's worst season since 1992.

Kyle Beckerman's hair is the physical embodiment of a Maori haka, that fierce, pre-rugby match ancestral war cry/dance used to intimidate opponents. Beckerman is famous for having never lost a one-on-one battle in the air, as no one wants a face full of dreadlocks.

Lookers: Adnan Januzaj vs. Graham Zusi

Adnan Januzaj is Manchester United's latest starlet. I won't have a word said against him.

Graham Zusi scored a last-minute goal in qualifying that, though pointless for the prospects of the USA team, just so happened to help Mexico reach the World Cup. Mexicans won't have a word said against him, and neither with the millions who love this beautiful, beautiful man. (Graham Zusi is beautiful.)

Bull-Like Center Forwards: Romelu Lukaku vs. Clint Dempsey

Romelu Lukaku is, like Courtois, exiled from his parent club Chelsea on account of him not being as good as everyone says he is. Not bad running on to a through pass, I suppose, with his back to goal he's the equivalent of a flipper on a pinball machine —the ball careens off in weird directions, never to be seen again. Usually substituted by the fifth or sixth minute.

Clint Dempsey used to play for Tottenham Hotspur, but since his multi-million pound move to Seattle, he has revived his career playing against MLS defenses, aka, the New Orleans levee system. Looks generally really miserable. Has scored a goal, against Portugal, with his junk. Look for him to continue to try to use his genitals when faced with a scoring opportunity (tip your waiter; try the veal).

Managers: Marc Wilmots vs. Jurgen Klinsmann

Marc Wilmots is an avant-garde minimalist composer in the vein of Philip Glass. He is most famous for his score to Peter Greenaway's movie, "The Belly of an Architect." What he's doing running a soccer team is anyone's guess.

Jurgen Klinsmann also once played for Tottenham Hotspur, where his reputation as a "cheating Arjen Robben" was cemented with a series of extraordinary, salmon-on-a-dock like flops in the penalty box. Has rehabilitated himself by filling the USA team with Germans and singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before games like a newly-liberated Belgian.