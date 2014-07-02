As much as conservatives might like to preserve the gendered dichotomies and dependency-relationships of our past, that past is over. Our world is post-feminist now, yes, with women working and earning in the world and families—children, partners, parents, friends, and communities—depending on them. Married parenthood is no longer the only norm; single mothers—and fathers—can no longer simply assume that there is some other gendered half to pick up the paycheck or the kid from school. It’s also a world in which the acceptance of gay partnership, and with it gay parenthood, has sped up: Ever fewer of the two-parented households out there have both a woman and a man. Even in the old-fashioned married hetero unions, couples must depend on double-incomes. In 40 percent of households with young children, women are now the primary or only breadwinners. This is what America looks like, and it can’t afford to take unpaid leave.

And so, perhaps because of the immensity of these social alterations, in some small quarters, there are beginning to be rumbles about all this. Maria Shriver’s Shriver Report has done excellent work of gathering data and blaring loud messages about the necessity of paid family leave, while smaller legal organizations, like New York’s A Better Balance, have been pushing and shoving and litigating for social policy changes aiming to level the economic playing field for families of all shapes and configurations and across all income levels. A Better Balance was one of the organizations that pushed hardest for a recent victory, the implementation of paid sick day legislation in New York State, which went into effect just this year.

On June 23, the White House hosted a summit on Working Families at which President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden talked about their experiences as fathers: Biden as a single dad to two sons after the death of his first wife and daughter in a car crash, and Obama as an involved father (albeit one who was also absent for big pieces of his children’s early years, leaving Michelle to shoulder the difficult task of balancing). Talk like this, from men, is an absolutely critical part of deconstructing the gender-divide over family policy, and the summit is exactly the kind of acknowledgement of these issues—with Obama proclaiming openly that “family leave, childcare, flexibility and a decent wage aren't frills; they're basic needs”—that has been long missing from national discourse. In May, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand urged Congress to pass paid leave legislation, correctly observing that “too many of our policies are stuck in the Mad Men era.”

As others have noted, all the talk in the world is unlikely to shift reality in a Congress controlled by Republicans, but the fact that we’re talking about it, openly screaming about it, is good. Just last week, a writer in the conservative daily newspaper The New York Post composed a list of “Seven Things All American Mothers Should Want Right Now” and smack in the middle was “Paid Maternity Leave.” It may not sound like much, but it flooded me with surprised relief: We’re addressig it! And not just at think tanks or non-profits or amongst policy wonks. It’s in a major city tabloid run by Rupert Murdoch.

There was even a possibility, though one that went vastly under-covered, that New York State might pass its own paid leave legislation this spring. The proposition was for paid leave as a kind of insurance set-up, in which employees would contribute a tiny portion of their weekly paychecks—around 30 cents—in return for a 66 percent payment of their salaries (capped at $1000 a week) during a family leave. It was a solution that would have cost businesses nothing and provided paid leave for New Yorkers. Governor Cuomo did not sign it, but as A Better Balance’s Dina Bakst said confidently at a recent press event, “it’s teed up to happen next year.”

The press event was in support of a new book, by Bakst along with her Better Balance colleagues, Phoebe Taubman and Elizabeth Gedmark, called BabyGate: How to Survive Pregnancy & Parenting in the Workplace, which will be published in September by the Feminist Press. The book is the thing that has been missing from parenting libraries, a guide to rights and provisions for pregnant women and new parents, and includes a comprehensive guide to individual state laws and regulation around everything from caregiver discrimination, paid leave policy, and breastfeeding laws. (Spoiler alert: if you’re expecting a child, move to California, not to Mississippi.)

We’re nowhere near close on any of this. But particularly on a weekend on which we spend time celebrating the good things about the United States, we owe it to ourselves to be open about what’s not so good, and how we can move toward fixing it, not just for Fourth-of-Julys deep into our future, but soon, next year, now.