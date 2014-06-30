It was in this period of traumatic conflict—in Europe and in Asia—that Chinese leaders across the ideological spectrum, relying on stereotype but not necessarily on a Western anti-Semitic vocabulary, began to discuss the Jews as a people worthy of special attention. Sun Ke, for instance, the son of Sun Yat-sen and eventually the premier of the Nationalist Party, which battled with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for control of China after the Japanese defeat at the end of World War II, argued that “Jews were wealthy and talented; if we could make a favorable impression on them and obtain their support, it would be a great help to us.”

Ironically enough, this was a line even the Communists would eventually adopt—after an era of isolation and arbitrary rule under Mao Zedong. Mao, who saw himself as a champion of the oppressed peoples of the world, recruited Jewish individuals to his cause. (This was especially odd since anti-Semitism was rampant in the Soviet Union after 1948.) Maoist China did not emphasize “Jewishness” as a distinct category, however, perhaps because “racial discourse” was officially banished upon the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

After Mao’s death in 1976, the reemergence of a specific interest in the Jews accompanied the opening of China to the outside world. By December 1978, Deng Xiaoping had solidified his position as China’s paramount leader and promised sweeping market reforms. Shanghai—and, with it, China—boomed, embarking on a path of staggering economic success. But what’s often overlooked is that those successes were accompanied by a deliberate study by Chinese elites of perceived Jewish financial practices.

Deng pushed socialist China, which had a per capita GDP of only $175 in 1978, to embrace the idea that “to get rich is glorious.” The image of Jews as a source of economic wisdom was visible at even the highest levels of the Communist Party apparatus. Although many prominent Western economists were invited to China in these years, many of whom were not Jewish, the Oxford professor Włodzimierz Brus and the Chicago monetarist Milton Friedman nevertheless formed a significant part of the delegation, the latter receiving an honorary professorship at Fudan, Shanghai's leading university, in 1988. More explicitly, in 1991, Vice Premier Qian Qichen met with a delegation of “distinguished American Jews,” where he publicly declared that Jews were an especially “industrious” people.

China unleashed capitalist energies that escalated at this time in a distinct and unprecedented way. Shanghai in 1980 had no skyscrapers; by 2012, it would have at least 4,000. And Chinese commentators and political leaders increasingly applauded the Jews as the world’s preeminent exemplars of precisely those energies. In 1996, a Middle East correspondent for the state-run People’s Daily, Huang Peizhao, reported to his Chinese readers: “The excellence of the Jews in business is known throughout the world.” After conceding the negative connotations of the religious identity, Huang concluded that the Chinese should find Jewish entrepreneurs to be “well worth learning from.”