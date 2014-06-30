Note: the goalkeeper cannot lose. Their melodramatic tautness suggests the opposite. But even a plainly out-of-shape and out-of-talent keeper, like Brazil’s Julio Cesar, may become a sobbing hero if a flung foot or an inadvertent private part happens to block a shot, or if some hitherto slayer of the moving ball misses the goal entirely from twelve yards. The striker of the ball cannot win. He can do a David Luiz, and run up as if taking a 35-yard free kick at Stamford Bridge on a windy day, and trust to sheer power and boyishness. But Luiz is a notably un-neurotic spirit (which may be why Mourinho let him go). A player may never quite recover from missing the gaping goal entirely. If he scores, he is forgotten in a moment—those goals don’t count in career statistics.

Needless to say, the shoot-out kick is a great test of nerve. Neymar has fashioned a very eccentric, confusing run-up, in which he does not quite stop (that is not permitted) but where the vagaries of his advance are calculated to disarm a keeper, as if he was trying to stare down a cobra. It was observed in the shoot-out with Chile that the referee, Howard Webb, spoke to Neymar after his successful shot, as if to indicate that Neymar was close to breaking the “spirit” of the shoot-out. (Webb was a policeman once and he may be frustrated by the legal cunning of some players.)

What can the goalkeeper do? Sixty years ago, in learning the game, I was told that the keeper could not move until the ball was struck. That strictness has been by-passed now, and some goalkeepers are a whirl of arms, while dancing side to side. Now, that agitation can be providence for the striker, for nothing sharpens his strategy or his confidence more than knowing the keeper’s weight and balance are going in one direction. It is in that knowledge that some successful penalty shooters aim directly head-height at the space where the goalkeeper should be.

But the keeper does not have to stand in the middle of the goal. A wise tactic is for the keeper to stand half a step away from the center. That makes the shooter greedy for that extra space. But that gives the keeper the more confidence about diving in that direction.

Alas, the shoot-out has exacerbated a kind of gamesmanship that must detract from the beauty we all aspire to. This arises over the awarding of a penalty in the general run of play. Against Mexico, very late in the game, Arjen Robben did one of his spectacular, spreadeagled sky-diving falls in the penalty area. That penalty call determined the match, and Robben—who is in the Suarez class as a player of brilliance possessed by a relentless outlaw soul—admitted that he had flopped earlier in the game, but not at that critical moment.