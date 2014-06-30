ACCRA, GHANA—“All of us are heartbroken.” So said Ghanaian president John Mahama on Thursday, after Ghana was eliminated from the World Cup soccer tournament.

He’s right. I felt it as soon as I arrived at the airport two days later, while I waited for my bags at the carousel. “We can’t do anything right,” a Ghanaian guy next to me sighed, when there was a delay in unloading our plane’s luggage. “Just like in the World Cup.”

It isn’t just that Ghana lost 2-1 to Portugal, failing to advance to the knockout round after reaching the quarterfinals in 2010. Following a boycott threat by players, who were worried that they wouldn’t receive the money they were owed, Mahama ordered an airlift of $3 million—in cash—to them last week. Then two players were suspended from the team, one for arguing with the coach and the other for allegedly beating a Ghanaian soccer official.

But this week has reminded me, yet again, about the fallacy of linking national character to sports. If Ghana’s team had advanced, nobody would be decrying the soccer squad as a symbol of corruption and inefficiency; instead, it would embody the country’s strength in the face of adversity. All because a few guys kicked a ball into a net, and a few others didn’t?