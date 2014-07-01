Defense: Belgium’s defense is normally one of its cornerstones, but this World Cup it’s been seriously vulnerable at times. This is mostly due to an injury to captain Vincent Kompany, easily one of the top center backs (and most most aptly named players) in the world. Thomas Vermaelen, another quality centre back, is also out. This leaves their line—already resembling the Germans, thanks to Belgium’s decision to only bring center backs—pretty shaky. They do, however, have a fantastic keeper in Atletico Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, so that’s annoying.

How To Beat the Belgians

Though political strategists might argue to “pit the Flemish north against the French south, and the ethnic Germans against both,” beating the country’s soccer team isn’t quite as straightforward. But I am going to make it seem that way:

1. Attack the wings (even more than against Germany): Remember when I made those jokes about how the German backline was all made up of giants with no pace, who don’t want to follow wingers up and down the sidelines? Well, the Belgians are like that, except they’ve got second string center backs filling those positions. Beasley and Johnson should be running and gunning as early and as often as possible to draw them out. If Kompany and Vermaelen are both out of the squad, Jurgen may even want to go to Yedlin or Zusi early to exploit that weakness. If the Belgian defense is the Death Star, the wings of the field will act as our trench to the thermal exhaust port, where Clint Dempsey (or even Jozy? Maybe?!) can fire his proton torpedoes at…sorry, where was I?

2. Contain the Hazard: Eden Hazard is really, really, really good. I actually didn’t even mean to add that third modifier but I’m keeping it, because it’s so damn true. Like any game-changing, elusive, soccer wizard, you can’t just throw one person on him and shut him off. Unless Kyle Beckerman attempts to ride him piggyback—but that is against the rules, and not a great long term strategy. So what the USMNT can do is a) make Hazard defend by running those wingers down the lines and forcing him to occasionally get back, and b) at least prevent him from cutting in. Like the Netherlands’ Robben, Hazard LOVES to cut inside, and then do annoying magical things people write about in breathless prose. Keeping Hazard on the wing, and forcing him to beat you with in-swinging crosses rather than darting runs, is going to be key.

3. Exploit Belgium’s lack of organized pressure: When Germany attempts to pressure the ball up the field, they tend to move as one frustrating unit, systematically shutting down the closest players around the ball and making the other team beat them with fantastic over-the-top crosses. Belgium kind of does that too, but their pressure tends to be much less organized, and sometimes looks as if it is a mass of shoppers swarming around the one set of heavily discounted ceiling fans left at Target on Black Friday. This is another weakness the U.S. can exploit, so long as it readily recognizes the pressure is coming and looks for the quick relief pass and cross to switch the field. Against Germany those passes are almost always impossible. Against the Belgians, Zusi, Bedoya, and any of the backs should be able to get them off if they stay vigilant.