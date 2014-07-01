Few paid attention to the American team as it traveled to the 1930 World Cup in Uruguay, sharing the 18-day sea voyage aboard a ship with the Mexican team. The fifteen-man squad included five ex-Scottish professional players and a naturalized Englishman. They’d been selected from trials and test matches, cobbled together from the dizzying array of clubs, factory teams, and semi-pro leagues that populated early American soccer. Nicknamed the ‘shot-putters,’ the Americans were known for “their strong defense and breakaway attacks,” according to Brian Glanville in The Story of the World Cup. From the start, the Americans seem to have abided by Matthew Doyle’s definition of American soccer: “try hard, run fast.”

A cold rain greeted the Americans upon arrival in Montevideo, but curious Uruguayans gathered on the dock undeterred, eager to see the Americans, one of four seeded teams in the inaugural thirteen-nation tournament. As the Yanks disembarked, the Uruguayans greeted the team with a “rousing reception,” according to one report, and remarked on “the excellent physical conditions of the Americans,” expecting such strength would “prove difficult” for the technical, South American sides to overcome.

The fact that the tournament even took place was a surprise. The nascent Fédération de Football Association (FIFA) had precociously declared that it held the exclusive right to stage a world soccer tournament in 1904 yet struggled to convince anyone that they could do it. Twenty-six years later, FIFA finally had a tournament scheduled, and Uruguay was selected to host in what would become FIFA’s standard operating procedure: the Uruguayans were willing to pay the most for it. Victors in the two previous Olympic games, the Uruguayans vowed to construct a new stadium for the occasion (which, naturally, wasn’t ready at the start of the World Cup) and agreed to pay for the travel and expenses of all the teams who participated.

The thirteen nations competing were divided into three groups of three and one group of four. The Americans wound up in a group with Belgium and Paraguay, with the group winner advancing to the semifinals.