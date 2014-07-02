It was all happening so fast in a world that still moved slowly. In July 1962, Telstar, a communications satellite, brought the first live instantaneous exchange between Britain and America—look at them, there they are! “Love Me Do” went on sale in Britain in late 1962. “Please Please Me” was released in January 1963. In 1963, in Britain, the Beatles did their first tour, and the crowd went mad. “Beatlemania” was born. An American on vacation in Britain was there to witness it. His name was Ed Sullivan. He went to the boys’ manager, Brian Epstein, and he said he had to have them on his show. Shazam!

On April 23, 1964, when I got home from work at Penguin Books in London, my wife, Anne, had a story to tell. She had been walking our daughter Kate in a pushchair over the railway bridge on the way to go shopping in Hounslow. Anne had seen what looked like a film being shot in the Thornbury playing fields, in Isleworth, full of soccer at the weekends, but empty that day, except for a crane and quite a lot of people. “Wonder what that was?” we said. We didn’t have long to wait. By July 6, the film had opened, and a few days later we saw it—A Hard Day’s Night—and Anne could say, “That’s what that was.” Some people said it was the best bit of the film: the boys running wild in the fields to that triumphant song, “Can’t Buy Me Love.” This weekend, when the film is re-released nationwide, another generation will have the opportunity to pick a favorite sequence.

Everyone knew the Beatles had to do a movie—look at Elvis, he had become a factory for bad movies. But no one had any idea how to make a Beatles movie. Amazingly, the project was a sidebar. The album was reckoned to be far more lucrative. The film itself would be shot in seven weeks for about $500,000—in black and white! (To date, its rentals are over $6 million.)

The American company, United Artists, had dreamt up the movie in October 1963, just based on the reports coming out of Britain. The boys took the deal, but they were edgy about what the movie might be. “We didn’t want to make a fuckin’ shitty pop movie,” said John. United Artists assigned Walter Shenson as the producer, Richard Lester would direct, and Alun Owen was hired to do a script. The first two were Americans, with not much experience. Owen was the key guy: He was Welsh, but he’d been raised in Liverpool, and he’d written a television play, "No Trams to Lime Street," which some of the Beatles had enjoyed. Moreover, Lester had worked with Owen on another TV show and they’d got on. Owen knew Liverpool language so he hung out with the Beatles, listening to the way they talked. The important thing, he felt, was to get their cheeky, snarky talk—the way any gang sounded, with much more familiarity than respect, needling, teasing, wisecracking, inflected with the amazed realization that they were the Beatles and everyone wanted them.