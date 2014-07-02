The pap exam is a procedure that can be done during the middle part of the pelvic exam while the speculum is inserted; it involves the removal of some cells from the cervix and is used to detect early changes in these cells that might indicate cancer or a precancerous condition. The ACP article made no mention of changes to pap screenings and the American Cancer Society guidelines recommend that this procedure be completed at least every three years for most women over age 21, with additional recommendations related to age and previous abnormal pap results.

Since you can’t get a pap exam without the feet in stirrups experience, the pelvic exam has become synonymous with pap exam for many lay people. To trumpet The End of The Pelvic Exam Era without the differentiation might drive traffic, but it does nothing to contribute to the kind of nuanced conversation that needs to happen around women’s health. Additionally, these stories are neglecting or at least burying an important sub-clause of the recommendation. It doesn’t apply to women experiencing any type of symptoms.

Who does this sloppy journalism most affect? I spent more than a decade as a nurse home visitor working with first-time new moms (mostly teens) living in poverty. I've also worked in primary care in extremely underserved areas and now I do workshops mostly with LGBT-identified folks about how to access health care.

These articles reminded me of the hundreds of conversations I've had in the past years. Conversations encouraging women to make even a small step towards a first pelvic exam; women who have been sexually abused, gender-queer or transgender-identified people who have a cervix but who have to fight through multiple layers of gender dysphoria and body-based trauma to even consider getting it checked out. Women who feel so profoundly disenfranchised from the medical system that just walking into a provider’s office requires an act of tremendous courage. Uninsured or underinsured women or (more commonly now) women who have to make dozens of phone calls to find a gynecologist who takes their ACA insurance.

A few years ago, a group of medical provider friends became so concerned about the neglect of the pap exam in our queer communities that we arranged for a nurse practitioner to do a stirrups/speculum/pap exam on each of us. As part of a public performance. On stage, at a bar. An acquaintance later asked us if we thought we had changed anything. We all collectively shrugged. “We were just trying to demystify the experience,” one friend said. “It’s a start.”