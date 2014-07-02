I didn’t believe. Or rather, I struggled to believe that soccer in the United States would generate the passionate enthusiasm that crams bars, that causes large number of salarymen and frat boys to wear jerseys on match day, that engenders palpable euphoria and then disappointment. I would have predicted that the game was still years away from this kind of following. I would have been wrong.

We shouldn’t get carried away by this World Cup and its enormous television audience and all the interest witnessed today. The success of this tournament will only modestly boost Major League Soccer attendance over the next four years; English Premier League ratings on NBC’s sports network will continue to grow, but they were already on an upward trajectory. What's more, the World Cup is a quadrennial party, a rare event that easily holds short-term interest.

Still, it does feel like the game has passed an important threshold. In part, the generational change that has been long predicted has finally arrived. There’s a significant group of twenty-somethings who grew up playing the game, both on the pitch and on PlayStation. They know the international cast of characters, the chants, the finer points of tactics. In part, American media (especially ESPN) has done a brilliant job carrying the game to a larger audience. Soccer’s base is not NFL-sized, but it is no longer niche. The game has traveled much further and faster into the mainstream that I imagined—and it’s exhilarating.

This relatively anonymous iteration of the US team hardly seemed to likely to be that one to acquire such a mass following. The performance of the squad was appalling in patches during the games against Ghana, Germany and Belgium—the defense was careless, there were distressingly few quality shots on goal, and possession was easily disrupted. But then, that was inevitable. There were very few top-drawer players on the roster—Tim Howard aside. Klinsmann relied on journeymen and the stars of second-rate leagues.