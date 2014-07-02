The diminutive left-footed winger arrived on the world stage at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan. On a team anchored by American stalwarts Claudio Reyna, Brian McBride, and Eddie Pope, Bruce Arena unleashed the barely legal Beasley and Donovan on the flanks, shocking defenses with their speed, skill, and tenacity. Like two Energizer Bunnies, they just kept going.

While Donovan, sour on Europe from his time in Germany, remained in MLS, Beasley began a European odyssey that would take him from the Netherlands to England, Scotland, and Germany. On the way, he became the only American player to feature in a UEFA Champions League semi-final with PSV Eindhoven, and he continued to star for the American team, featuring under both Bruce Arena and Bob Bradley.

But with the arrival of Jurgen Klinsmann in 2011, Beasley’s spot on the American roster was not guaranteed. Needing a left-back, Klinsmann called on Beasley to learn a new position if he wanted to remain in contention for the U.S. team. Beasley said yes.

This decision exemplifies the differing mindsets of Beasley and Donovan, two players whose stories are inextricably intertwined. While Beasley bought into the Klinsmann Experiment, Donovan took a vacation to Cambodia and publicly questioned not only his commitment to U.S. Soccer but also his commitment to the sport itself. It’s an attitude that Klinsmann never accepted, and one that got Donovan cut from a U.S. team that could surely have used his skill and intelligence in Brazil.

Donovan was always the better player, but Beasley was always the one who wanted it more. When Klinsmann asks young American players to “prove it on another level,” he could also add, “Do what DaMarcus has done.”