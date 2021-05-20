Edmund Wilson on Fourth of July Festivities, 1925

A Train's Whistle: Hoo-hoo-oo, in the late afternoon, through the open countryside, unhuman, pressing and sad, intoning a moment a phantom countryside of sun and summer from beyond the verge of memory—green swamp rushes of Navesink with a thin yellow sand-strip for horizon—men sink crab-bait from motionless boats—sheer greenterraces over the river, with white flag-staffs on smooth lawns—a great silly white summer cottage with porte-cochères and a red cupola. Hoo-hoo—green lawns with big trees where the squirrels live as if forever like decent, industrious tenants—a hammock strung between the trees—H. C. Bunner—The Squirrel Inn—young ladies all in white, with long sleeves even in summer—they had had a picnic at Navesink—young men with straw hats and mustaches who came down from town on the boat—“I’ve a tale I long to tell, Sweet Marie”—Gottschalk as the man in Clyde Fitch who used to say, “I'm no Dodo bird!”— When someone was reading aloud the Tanglewood Tales and came to Hercules in the garden of the Hesperides, when he said, “Can you tell me, pretty maidens,”—all the grown-ups began to laugh—her frank clear American laugh—one never hears it any more—it must have been to that note they made love. Hoo-hoo-ooo-hoo! It fades in eager flight.

IV

The Boardwalk: Hot dogs roasted twenty at a time on an enormous open stove, dabbed gamboge with vivid mustard on long-handled wooden trowels. Soda, buttermilk, maple-nut sundaes, hot buttered popcorn, salt-water taffy; the burnt fragrance of molasses pulled on nickle-plated machinery. As we eat, dim and languid from the swim, brief reflections of girls in wide hats and bright summer colors shine in the silver high myriad-paned mirror—in the sun that bleaches whites whiter and blues and yellows white.