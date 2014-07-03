The report said the Obama administration should assess both the risks and opportunities of expanding the sale of drones to other countries, and went on to warn that “poorly conceived” export laws will have the effect of “suppressing useful innovation, limiting interoperability with allies, reducing US influence over foreign UAV development and weakening the defense industrial base.” Essentially, it was a late recognition that as drones become more accessible internationally, U.S. absence from the global market could be not only bad for business, but bad for our national security.

Export policy on UAVs is almost non-existent. UAV exports fall under the Arms Export Control Act, a domestic statute enacted in 1976, and the Missile Technology Control Regime, a non-binding international agreement established in 1987. Both were Cold War–era attempts at preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. “We need to update the current export regimes because frankly, they weren’t designed for this technology. The legislation has not caught up with where we are today with unmanned systems,” said Peter Singer, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Neither domestic law nor international guidelines explicitly prohibits UAV sales to U.S. allies. The most obvious legal restriction on drone exports comes from the MTCR requirement that “greatest restraint” be applied to the sale of UAVs that can deliver a payload of at least 500 kilograms to a range of at least 300 kilometers—this includes the Predator, the Reaper, and the Global Hawk, some of the most commonly used U.S. drones. But some argue that since UAVs are not best suited for carrying WMDs, they should be fall under the same export laws as regular aircraft. “The question of selling drones is the same question as selling manned airplanes, or even selling rifles,” said Singer. “You can’t take a yes or no blanket policy. If you don’t sell, you miss out economically and risk losing influence. If you sell willy-nilly, you can enable states to do bad things, and you become a part of it.”

Proponents of expanding drone exports say that it is in U.S. interests to equip allies with the best technology for surveillance and use of force. Italy and the United Kingdom used surveillance drones to collect intelligence information on the Taliban in Afghanistan and Italy used them to locate roadside bombs and weapons caches in Iraq. Using American-made drones increases interoperability between allied states. But to date, the U.S. has only sold complete weaponized UAV systems to the United Kingdom—although other countries, such as France, Italy, and Germany, have purchased systems capable of carrying weapons.

There is also the issue of money. According to the consulting group Forecast International, the worldwide drone market is projected to more than double in the next decade, reaching a total of $2.3 billion by 2023. As of now, the U.S. is not expected to collect the largest portion of that amount. The Government Accountability Office estimated that from 2005-2010, the U.S. sold only $144 million worth of UAV technology to other markets. Meanwhile, from 2001-2011, Israel accounted for 41 percent of global drone exports, and China is expected to overtake them soon as the leading exporter. The bulk of Chinese UAVs are currently going to the Chinese military, but they have emerged as an alternative provider in the drone marketplace to countries who can’t purchase them elsewhere. “Anyone who talks about this as a future issue is years behind the curve,” said Singer. “It’s the same as with other weapons systems, China will sell them with less political strings, and possibly at a lower cost."