The second-most shocking thing about Eric Cantor’s loss in a Virginia primary earlier this month was the fact that the outgoing majority leader spent more at steak houses than his obscure opponent spent on his entire campaign. It was a blast from the past, as if nearly a decade of gentrification and the reign of the hip Obamaites hadn’t happened. The city has changed and politicians now regularly venture to trendier spots in fast-developing neighborhoods, like Le Diplomate in Logan Circle (or “Le Dip” as the Obamaites call it). And yet, as a recent tour of D.C.’s steak houses revealed, the old haunts still very much matter. Not for the food, of course. But they remain essential places to raise money, trade gossip with journalists, cut deals, or conduct diplomacy. (It’s received wisdom in the Pentagon, for example, that, when the Israelis come to town, you take them out for steaks.) And most of all, they’re places where the city’s tribalism shows in the smallest of things. Says one veteran waiter: “Democrats drink more and Republicans tip more.”