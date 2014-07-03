For the past few years, it was like clockwork: A disappointing summer of job growth would give way to a much stronger winter. Economists would hesitantly forecast that the economy was about to kick into second gear. Then the summer would come and the disappointing data would return. But finally, it looks like we are ready to break that trend: The economy added 288,000 jobs in June, soundly beating economists’ expectations of 211,000, and the unemployment rate fell to 6.1 percent.

You can see this pattern of strong winter and weak summer—and the possible breaking of it—in the three-month moving average of job numbers:

No one is quite sure why this trend persisted for so long, but it led to consistent dismay each summer when growth failed to materialize. Each time the “recovery winter” never transitioned into a “recovery summer.” In 2014, this cycle seemed to have reversed itself. Winter job growth was anemic thanks to an unusually cold winter. Last week, we found out that economy contracted at a 2.9 percent annual rate in the first quarter of the year. This reignited worries that, despite predicting strong growth at the start of the year, economists were once again set up for failure. In fact, the Federal Reserve already downgraded its growth forecast due to the horrible first quarter GDP number.

But, GDP growth is a backwards looking indicator. In other words, it measures the economy as it was three months ago, but offers little information on its current state. Forward-looking indicators, on the other hand, have told a different story. Consumers, businesses and investors are all showing renewed confidence in the economy. On Monday, pending home sales hit a four-year high. Automakers also reported surprisingly high sales. Many economists even expect wage growth in the second half of the year. The June jobs report only adds further support for the recovery summer.