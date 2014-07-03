In early June, I had an appointment at the French Football Federation (FFF) headquarters, a modern building with lots of glass and light in Paris’ 15th arrondisement. The place hummed with activity and there was a contagious undercurrent of optimism and eager anticipation. My visit occurred just after the last of Les Bleus’ three pre-World Cup tune-up matches (a win vs Norway, 4-0; a draw vs. Paraguay, 1-1; a win vs Jamaica, 8-0), so perhaps those successes fed into the confidence emanating from 87, boulevard de Grenelle. Yet, the atmosphere differed from September, when the air was more heavily perfumed with the “we’ve got hard work to do” odor of determination. This time around, even the French media, often highly critical of Les Bleus, reflected an upbeat sentiment. There were expectations to be met, everyone seemed to agree: demonstrate that Les Bleus today are the antithesis to the 2010 incarnation, and progress to the Round of 16. As soon as I cleared customs at Dulles Airport, I slotted France in my World Cup bracket to make a deep run into the tournament.

Did I fall victim to French football’s charm offensive? Yes, that’s highly likely. After all, the slogan #impossiblenestpasfrançais (impossible isn’t French) plays directly into my American sense of the possible. Was part of my decision based on the fact that, as a historian of French football and basketball, a successful Les Bleus was “good for business?” Of course! Yet France will have a good run this year thanks to factors other than my gut feeling and hopefulness.

Psychologically, Les Bleus have confidence, perhaps more so than any other team at the tournament at this point, aside from Costa Rica. This assuredness took many months to build and is embedded in the team’s November 2013 second-leg World Cup qualifier against Ukraine. That game, which sealed France’s berth in Brazil, was important for the players, who understood that, finally, the stadium, the press, and a good chunk of the public stood behind them in a way not seen since 1998-2000. Something changed, mentally, among the players that evening and carried through this spring to those three pre-Brazil friendly matches. Watching Les Bleus gain confidence and gather momentum as they sent Norway home, drew with Paraguay in the pouring rain, and thrashed Jamaica, it was clear that something positive was underway: and that was winning. It’s amazing how much winning boosts poise, self-belief, and performance.

This confidence led to the realization of the Generation of '87. Represented by Karim Benzema, Blaise Matuidi, and Loïc Remy, the group of players born in 1987 who have for so long had so much expected of them are finally flourishing together in Brazil. The tournament enabled Benzema to find his groove and showcased the abilities and prowess of other players. The emphasis that Les Bleus play, win, and progress as a team unit is another reason why the team will go far.