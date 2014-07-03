SM: This Dutch side—the backbone of which is van Persie, Sneijder, and Robben—has often devolved into internecine conflict in the past. Sneijder even complained about van Persie on his personal blog in Euro 2008. Will this happen again during this World Cup? Or has an uncharacteristic harmony set in?

DW: There’s no problem this time. They seem to have confronted that. You can see the team spirit is quite something. It’s been written about in the Dutch press—I don’t think it’s just PR. A real togetherness. The way that Klaas Jan Huntelaar came off the bench—he and van Persie have had a big rivalry: Huntelaar thought he should be the center forward, and the coaches have correctly decided to go with van Persie—as a pinch hitter, it was perfect, and after he scored his joy wasn’t that of a player exploding with righteous indignation. He has accepted his position [as a substitute], so unless there’s something going on we don’t have a sniff of, they all greatly respect the coach, which hasn’t been true in the past, and he’s probably been the best coach in the World Cup.

SM: At least in the American media, the Dutch have been cast the villains of this World Cup. What do you make of that? And is this role new for them?

DW: It’s a direct consequence of the first half of the 2010 World Cup final. There’s been a little bit of that [characterization] in the English media too, this idea that the Dutch have been coarsening for a while now. A British journalist gave as an example the 2006 game against Portugal—4 red cards, 16 yellows—but my memory of that is not a thuggish team, but that the Dutch reacted to a Portuguese provocation which was designed to put them off their game.

[The Dutch team] aren't thuggish, but they blew a 40-year reputation [in the 2010 final]. But if you look at the '70s team, they were much dirtier [than today’s team]! It’s just PR really. Sure, van Bommel was quite unpleasant—a smiling killer—and Robben does go down easily, but that’s fairly normal in the modern game.

SM: In Brilliant Orange you discuss the sort of misguided rage that Dutch soccer fans, years after World War II, still felt towards the Germans because of the Nazi invasion of Holland. Does this tension still exist?

DW: It’s still there…but it’s gone ironic, a little bit post-modern. It’s not hot in the way it was 20 years ago. It reached a peak in the '90s…I think the Dutch were a bit embarrassed and stepped back from it, and realized that the Germans played Dutch football better than the Dutch. One hears much less of it. They’re still the Germans and all the old stuff kicks in…Yes, it is a bit about the war, but it’s more about the game in 1974. It’s still there but it’s much more muted than it was—the steaming hatred has gone out of it.

The Dutch more than anything would love to beat the Germans in the final. It would mean more than beating France or Brazil or Colombia. But the football would be foregrounded, and people would be talking about '74.

SM: Throughout Brilliant Orange, you note that the Dutch team has historically possessed a certain arrogance, one that tends to haunt them in big games, such as the 1974 World Cup Final against Germany. Will this current Dutch side fall prey to their own hubris?

DW: They appear to have learned the lessons from the past. But you never know—the unconscious element kicks in. One element of this year’s World Cup team, as opposed to all the teams from 1978 to 2010, is actually that they actually don't seem to be laboring under an inferiority complex or a glass ceiling, a feeling that they’re not supposed to be there. In 1998 they were in too much awe of the Brazilians—they didn’t know they were the better side. This current group with van Gaal [features a lot of players] who went to the final last time [in 2010] with this kind of perverse overthrowing of all the Brilliant Orange stuff—We’re not going to do beautiful losing, we’re going to do ugly winning—which is a reaction to '74…They came very close, within a few millimeters. Robben is haunted by a particular breakaway. For them this year the idea is they’ve come back to put that right. They know they can go to the final, because they’ve done it. That’s a different mentality. And one of the long-term consequences of Bert van Marwijk’s tenure [Coach of Holland in 2010] was to break this inferiority complex.

Tactically van Gaal seems to be the best in the tournament—not one or two ideas, but 100. For every situation he has a tactical answer.

SM: And, assuming they defeat Costa Rica—

DW: Then it’s Argentina or Belgium. For all sorts of cultural and historical reasons, they should win [against either]. But it’s 50-50. Argentina should catch fire, but they look like a mess. Belgium haven’t exactly thrilled. They’re not great teams, either of them—they don’t look like obvious World Cup winners. Germany look formidable, France look good. I expect either of them to beat Brazil…First, Argentina and then Germany, and then an Orange parade down Amsterdam.

This interview has been edited and condensed.