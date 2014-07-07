But this requirement has not been strictly followed. MediExcel determined it would violate anti-discrimination laws to offer the plan only to Mexicans, and a spokeswoman for a much larger Mexican insurer for U.S. workers, SIMNSA (40,000 insured) said the provision has been “widely interpreted.” An executive at Flores’s wife’s employer, Medical Center Pharmacy, was not even aware of the Mexican residency requirement. She said that only about one-half of MediExcel employees who have Mexican insurance are Mexican nationals, and one-third are not even Mexican-American. And if it weren’t clear enough that these plans are no longer just about convenience for border-residents, in 2008, a MedExcel executive founded a (now defunct) company with no connection to the border at all: It contracted to send patients to a hospital in Monterrey, a northeastern Mexican city over 1,000 miles from California.

Other plans have arisen, too—outside California and offered by U.S. insurance companies. Nathan Cortez, a law professor and one of the leading scholars of medical tourism, writes that the four biggest insurers in the United States (Aetna, Humana, UnitedHealth, and WellPoint) are already experimenting with cross-border plans—all in the absence of state and federal law directly addressing the phenomenon. BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina has contracted with providers in Thailand, Singapore, Ireland, Turkey, and Costa Rica for its high-deductible, low-premium plans, which tend to be used by cost-conscious employers for lower-wage workers. (Other than California, only Texas, under pressure in 2007 from a powerful medical lobby, has addressed the issue head-on, banning any plan that requires patients to leave the country.) Given the likelihood that more companies will notice the potential cost-savings of mandatory cross-border care, this is an important moment to ask: Is care across the border essentially a cheaper version of what patients would get at home?

Even within the U.S., comparative quality is notoriously difficult to assess. The ACA has tried to establish baseline metrics for U.S. hospitals, but much remains to be done. Across borders, it is even harder to evaluate. A report from 2006 points to facilities in India, Thailand, and Antigua, that “are comparable to the best in industrial countries.” But the report and others endorsing medical tourism are also riddled with the language of conjecture—researchers “doubt” that domestic hospitals do better or conclude it’s “unlikely” Indian hospitals do worse. The MediExcel facilities in Tijuana resemble a standard, functional North American hospital, and, anecdotally, Excel’s patients seem happy with their care. MediExcel did not respond to a request for hard effectiveness data from the company.

With quality so hard to compare, there is little protecting the patient. Market pressures are of limited use. Insurers don’t have much incentive to attract customers by contracting with the best providers abroad. Americans tend to change insurance policies less often than would behoove them (only about one in six per year). And small companies with more than 50 employees, now required by the Affordable Care Act to provide health insurance for their staff, often want to pay as little as possible. Their employees, many of whom are poor or near-poor, often want the lowest possible premiums. The court system doesn’t compel quality either. It’s generally very hard to sue insurance companies when a provider does something wrong, and it’s additionally complicated when dealing with foreign entities.

Nor has the government provided much reassurance or guidance. In a part of the economy known for excessive regulation, cross-border plans have fallen through the cracks. Neither the federal governments nor the states have significant laws or rules in place governing such plans. And even where there are rules, they often aren’t enforced, like in California. Most insurance law is state law, and plans with foreign providers just aren’t on most state insurance commissioners’ radar. Other than California and Texas, no states have focused on mandatory-travel insurance plans.