The general wanted to meet his troops. He was insistent: “I can’t come here and not visit them.” We were at the roundabout on the edge of Jalula. Two days previously my BBC colleague Paul Wood had spent 20 terrifying minutes trapped under fire from Isis militants on the very street the general wanted us to travel. The Kurdish fighters with him were convinced they were about to be overrun.

Even our escort from the Kurdish special forces was shaking his head. “Bad idea. We shouldn’t go.” So I pleaded again with the general. “Listen,” he said, “you are safer with me than you are staying here.” With these words the matter was settled.

Oh, the quiet streets of war. I hate them. Fear echoes and multiplies in the silence. Give me a place where you can hear the sounds of battle, where you know where the fire is coming from. In Jalula the streets were empty. I glimpsed a man behind a half-open gate talking on his mobile phone. Is he tipping off the militants that we are here? In this atmosphere every approaching vehicle becomes a potential suicide bomber, the pile of rubble by the roadside the perfect hiding place for a bomb.

We reached the base. The general shook hands, patted officers on the back and we counted the minutes until he signalled that we should all leave. He was not happy. He would have liked to stay longer with his men. At another post where the Kurds dominated a ridge overlooking the town, the spent bullet casings glittered in the dust, the lethal residue of the previous night’s fighting. “They come up on us each night and each night we drive them back,” a grizzled old fighter told me. There was sudden shouting. On the road below, a car had stopped short of the checkpoint. Guns were raised. Then an old man’s head poked out of the driver’s window. He was travelling with his wife to get away from the fighting. The drama was over.