And yet: although it’s been a wonderful tournament with riveting games and splendid goals, is it great in the sense that any truly great team is playing this year? Our excitement is partly because so many games have been so close, which doesn’t suggest the dominance of any truly outstanding side. Of eight Round of 16 matches, five went into extra time, with two decided on the horrible penalty shoot-out.

And the trouble with the Latin American teams is that they’re one-man bands. Forgive an old geezer if he strolls down Memory Lane to make the point. The great Brazilian teams were those that won the World Cup in 1958, 1964 and 1970 (and should have won in 1966), and the greatest of all was the last. But there is this. Brazil 1970 was the finest side some of us ever expect to see, and Pelé the finest player. All the same, towering as he was, take away Pelé from that team and you still had Gerson, Tostao and Rivelino, all touched with genius.

Take away Neymar from Brazil 2014, and it looks quite an ordinary side, which is why I’ve doubted from the beginning that they really should be considered clear favourites. The same applies (or did) to Uruguay if you took away Suarez, to Argentina without Messi, and Colombia without the glorious young James Rodriguez.

So who’s going to win? As Kipling would have said, Gawd only knows, and ’e ain’t splittin’ on a pal. I shall watch France v Germany like a good European, in a spirit of communautaire neutrality, trying not to think of the grim centenary that approaches. But no neutrality in the next game: I would love to see James score and score again and Colombia triumph over Brazil. It could happen.

Much as one loves the delightful Ticos, it’s hard to see Costa Rica beating the Netherlands, although having thrashed the champions Spain 5-1, the Dutch then made quite heavy weather of beating Australia 3-2, so you never know. And since Messi has run into form at last, after a flat season at home and abroad, Argentina should beat les braves Belges, as we called them in 1914.

One postscript for those who haven’t followed the great Suarez comedy. After the suspension, the president of Uruguay called Fifa “fascists,” just about the only term of abuse they don’t deserve, Maradona said Suarez’s suspension was like sending him to Guantanamo Bay, and “Luisito” himself insisted that Giorgio Chiellini’s shoulder had aggressively collided with his teeth against their will.

Now Suarez has fessed up, apologized to the “entire football family,” and said he will never bite so much as a choripán or pancho again. Only the very worst kind of cynic thinks that this display of humble penitence has anything whatever to do with clearing the way for a transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona...