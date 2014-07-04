1. The ball has visible seams and goes faster.

2. The players use their arms as well as their legs and don't often use their heads.

3. The players don't bite each other.

4. There is a team called "the Reds."

5. Most of the good players come from one country. (hint: not the U.S.)

6. There is much more scoring and no ties.

7. The referees wear black, and the players wear long pants.

8. There are better movies about it.

9. There are more rules and you now need a degree in higher mathematics to manage a team or to watch it intelligently.

10. The World Series will never be held in Qatar.