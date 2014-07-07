Matthew Niederhauser is reporting from Brazil with support from the Pulitzer Center.

Fortaleza is a charmed place. Aside from its beautiful urban beaches and tropical climes, it was hosting the Brazilian team during the World Cup for a second time. Locals were definitely looking forward to the opportunity. Brazil tied Mexico in the last game they played in the Estádio Castelão. It was a frustrating moment, and everyone still wanted to taste the fruits of victory in their own backyard. The match against Colombia was not going to be easy, though. James Rodriguez and the rest of the Colombian side were doing well for themselves in the tournament and more than willing to knock off the host team in pursuit of their World Cup dreams.

I headed out to the Estádio Castelão early in the afternoon. A direct bus from the airport bypassed most of the heightened security that was tightening in case of a loss. Major cities across the country were preparing for potential riots if the Brazilian team made an early exit. Nationalistic sentiment was running high going into the quarterfinals but could easily flip. Most were still content to ignore the many broken promises made by the municipal government. There were no protests to be found. A giant Brazilian flag flew patriotically from dormant cranes at a construction site adjacent to the Estádio Castelão. Another infrastructure project left unfinished in order to concentrate on getting the stadium ready for FIFA. Fans gleefully snapped pictures as they streamed past, though. Everyone was focused on beating Colombia and moving on in the tournament.

The main throughway leading up to the Estádio Castelão quickly turned into a large street party. People were drinking, dancing, juggling, singing—partaking in all forms of merrymaking. At one point it seemed like riot police were going to clear the crowd so vehicles could reach the stadium. Others huddled around flat screens and watched France fail to score an equalizer against Germany. They were eliminated from the tournament, and Germany now lay in wait for the victors of the impending match. Colombians were out in force as well but lacked the sheer numbers. Chanting matches broke out between opposing fans, and the Brazilians consistently shouted them down. It was all done in good spirits, but both sides were hungry for a victory.