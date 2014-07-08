Credit Suisse has made a deliberate investment in developing its own analysis on human capital management. According to Wolf, “We view so-called ‘best practices’ as helpful to know and useful in generating hypotheses for testing. But so much of the work we do occurs in our own cultural context with regional or business-specific nuances that our CEO Brady Dougan routinely challenges us to ‘define our own best practices.’” Wolf agrees that having the ability to react to company and industry specific context is critical. Getting a full picture and ranking the ways to create value through better people practices first requires a structured approach. Credit Suisse has developed its own taxonomy of people issues and works closely with HR and business leaders to define topics for analysis. Early tenure success is one such topic. Credit Suisse is evaluating nuances in the sources new hires originate from, the way they are hired into the bank, and the events that occur in their first two years. “So much happens in your first couple years at Credit Suisse to impact your acclimation, productivity, and motivation, and understanding those variables can help us enhance our employees’ engagement and connection with the Bank.”

Unwanted attrition is a source of enormous waste for many companies, particularly in highly skilled professions like banking or medicine. The cost of hiring and training new personnel, as opposed to simply retaining existing staff, is so burdensome that the great manager Henry Ford famously doubled salaries in order to quell the rapid turnover in his factories. Given the value at stake, Wolf and the Credit Suisse analytics team have studied the attrition topic closely and the work has shaped a number of new practices aligned with a company-wide commitment to people strategy called “Grow Your Own.” The team has studied variables that may potentially relate to attrition likelihood such as compensation, performance ratings, supervisor skill, and time in role to identify concrete measures to address costly attrition. The work has resulted in a number of initiatives, for example the institution of an internal employment search function within Credit Suisse Recruiting that targets and pursues talent potentially ready for career change or advancement. Wolf says, “The work has helped us determine, with ever-greater accuracy, an employee’s probability of quitting. If we know who is likely to be restless and why, we can help provide new avenues for them, for example. Even if they’re not interested in the roles our internal search function is offering, they’re blown away that we’re going out of our way to try to find them something interesting and new,“ he says.

Being responsive to observable behavior allows Credit Suisse to implement the cultural changes necessary to bind human capital closer to the company. For several years, senior management has been leading a shift away from the finance industry’s seeming fixation on expensive outside hires. Based on this commitment and informed by data, Credit Suisse has implemented policies and metrics to reinforce the shift toward “Grow Your Own.” These include measures such as initiating a two-week search period within the organization for available positions before searching elsewhere. “As a consequence, the average employee tenure at Credit Suisse has increased significantly,” Wolf says. “Today we fill 65 percent of senior roles with insiders—that’s up from 40 percent three years ago. We’re building a stronger and more resilient culture here with these measures. The economic benefit of promotion from within compared to external hiring is considerable.”

It is an approach made possible by twenty-first century data accumulation, but Boudreau describes it as merely a modern take on the classic principles of effective management: “It’s a Big Data-enabled version of what I think is a very sound human capital expectation,” he says. “That leaders will know enough about their people and the professional choices they’re making, that they’ll see [dissatisfaction] and flag it to talk about it. And if Big Data can help with that, maybe by taking some of the burden of monitoring all the data or making predictions more precise, then I think that’s terrific.”