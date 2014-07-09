Here’s a story that might help Americans remain patient during the current and often befuddling nuclear negotiations with Iran: A few years ago, an undercover Homeland Security agent posing as a black market arms dealer began negotiating with an Iranian broker working on behalf of his Ministry of Defense. The Iranian sought $90,000 worth of American-made radar microchips, dime-sized devices that could help his nation’s air force pinpoint and shoot down U.S. and Israeli fighter jets. After agreeing on a price, the Iranian and the American began to haggle about the deposit. Each time, the American agreed to a deposit price, the Iranian emailed back to propose a new amount. Almost comically, the Iranian changed the deposit from $9,000 to $6,000 to $3,000, and each time, the undercover agent agreed. But even at $3,000, the Iranian sent no money.

The undercover U.S. agent nearly gave up, assuming the Iranian was a scam artist or a small fry. Then one day the Iranian unexpectedly wired $3,000. The sting was on, and the Iranian naively carried his laptop into a meeting with the undercover U.S. agents. The data provided a treasure trove about Tehran’s illicit procurement process and the sting, codenamed Operation Shakespeare, became a raging (though secret) success.

The lesson? “The Iranians do not negotiate in a linear fashion the way we do,” the undercover U.S. agent recalled. “We think we understand them. We don’t. Their logic is not our logic. We connect three dots in a straight line with a ruler. They don’t. What they say makes sense in their reality, but not ours.”

I had a similar experience with the same Iranian broker as I researched my new book about Operation Shakespeare. At the outset, the Iranian told me it would be best if we co-wrote the book. When I declined, he said that he would require advance review on certain topics. Again, I declined. Eventually, he agreed to talk to me with no strings attached. A few weeks later, I received a lengthy contract from him in the mail, proposing how we would co-write the book. I ignored it. Within a month, we resumed our interviews as if he’d never sent the contract.