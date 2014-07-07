One very sunny day on a pitch somewhere in America near sprawling farms and a single loitering country road, my college soccer team was playing a tight match. We were getting kicked so high into the air we must have looked from the distance like maroon grasshoppers leaping over some malicious kids’ boots. The referee wasn’t calling anything. And, as tends to be the case when that happens, the tackles got worse and worse. But we were all doing the American thing, playing through it, shaking everything off, or trying to play through it and shake everything off. Yet it wasn’t minutes after I said to the referee that someone was going to get hurt that our best player had his tibia and fibula snapped in two, right in front of me. I remember the sound of the bones breaking: I remember his scream and then his screams and then the silence. And it’s only now, strangely, that I remember cursing my head off at the referee. Really, I was mad at us. I wish someone had gone down before then, even if it wasn’t warranted, and showed some hurt. Because sometimes that’s how you prevent something worse from happening—not all of the times, but certainly sometimes. We tried to talk to the referee with words instead of talking to him through our actions. The ambulance came and took our number 10 away. He was already the school leader in goals and assists. He’d never play in college again.

I’m not the least bit surprised that, in the midst of what has been a truly thrilling (although now slightly sputtering) World Cup, the topic of diving has managed to elbow its way in among the major talking points of the tournament. We even have our villain picked out, electric Dutch forward Arjen Robben, for falling—if not easily, then theatrically—under a challenge in the area from Mexican captain Rafa Márquez in the 90th minute of a game knotted at one goal apiece. Moments later Klaus Jan Hunterlaar took a picture perfect penalty, stinging and precise. A few half-hearted kicks of the ball remained, time ticked down. The Netherlands won 2-1. And Mexico, for the sixth World Cup in a row, was eliminated the Round of 16. The perfect penalty was instantly forgotten. The other two beautifully taken goals weren’t far behind in becoming ether, a memory that will get stirred in you someday when going over what actually happened in the game. Maybe the penalty will be your Proustian madeleine, but football exists so that you don’t have to be Proust.

I won’t turn now to the subsequent fallout regarding Robben’s fall given that as you’re now reading this you have likely followed not only that game but also the complaints, diatribes, victimization, demonization and noble suggestions for rule-changes. In short, Robben is a terrible cheat, a diver, a bad actor duping beleaguered referees with the dizzying paradox of his unapproachable speed and his resemblance to Patrick Stewart. But you know all of this, don’t you? Let’s not review it yet again. I don’t want to talk about Robben, really. I want to talk about you.

Why do you care so much?