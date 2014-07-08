Even L’Équipe praised the Yorkshire Grand Départ as “without equal in the modern history of the tour,” although the paper had to moan—snooty French!—about the local cuisine, in particular the fish and chips purveyed near the Holme Moss climb. After saying that he could hum “God Save the Queen,” this Gallic cynic said that “God may well save the Queen, but French tourists are on their own. The fish tasted as if it had dragged itself up the slope on its fins.”

At Harewood House the Duchess of Cambridge, the charming Kate, had cut the tape to start the race, and then she and the Duke and some riff-raff like David Cameron were at the Arrivé in Harrogate. A couple of kilometres from the finish, Cavendish’s Omega-Pharma team took command at the front of the field and looked to have the race under control, but then there was some jostling as they neared the line, and Cavendish is no mean jostler.

This time he got in wrong. They were 250 meters out when he bumped the Australian Simon Gerrans and they both crashed. Although Cavendish managed to get up and limp over the line, he looked as if he might have broke his collarbone, and was rushed to hospital. It turned out to be dislocation rather than fracture, but he’s out of the race all the same.

He remains a really likable bloke, unlike some footballers one can think of. Cav apologized to Gerrans, and even showed a little perspective: “My friend Josh is a double amputee on his legs and missing his right arm. He just sent me a message joking: ‘I’ve got a spare arm for you.’ Things could be worse. It was my fault at the end of the day.”

As to the race, Duchess Kate presented the yellow jersey to Marcel Kittel (a German, shades of all those English defeats in the World Cup), and the next day it passed to Vincenzo Nibali. On Monday they raced past Buckingham Palace, with no sign of any royals this time but with the rain lifting for the moment, even if the tone was lowered by the presence of José Mourinho. And Kittel won again.

There are now just three British riders left in the field. Froome is one of them, and is still favourite—or was until he crashed, a moment ago as I write this. No, God may still save the Queen, but this isn’t the year for “Rule Britannia.”

Wednesday, July 9’s fifth stage of the Tour de France was from Ypres to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut, across a part of the country all too full of grim memories at this centenary of the Great War. It included several stretches of pavé, the dreaded cobblestones of north-eastern France and Flanders which make the spring classic bike races so scary, and was run in heavy rain, to ensure that the cobbles were even more treacherous.

As gamblers like to say, Chris Froome had been a nailed-on winner, the sure-fire favourite to repeat his victory in last year’s Tour. Today he fell once, and then twice. His team doctors then told him his wrist was too badly damaged to continue, and at around 1:45 pm French time, the reigning champion, one of only three remaining British cyclists in the race, was forced to withdraw.

After last night’s baroque horror in Belo Horizonte, the whole Brazilian nation is numb with despair. They might like to know that, here in our damp little island, we share the feeling, several times over.