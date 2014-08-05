"Andrew Wyeth: Looking Out, Looking In" is on show now through November 30 at the National Gallery of Art. Most of the images below are from that exhibition.

In 1948, Andrew Wyeth saw crippled Christina Olson crawling crab-like across the field outside her kitchen door. In the portrait he painted soon after, Christina’s upper torso is raised on emaciated arms, her one visible elbow a swollen knob, her hands clenched and gnarled. The image evokes a sense of yearning—simultaneously eerie and faintly salacious—that has made Christina’s World one of America’s most celebrated images.

Wyeth was not a physician. On first meeting the woman who became his wife, he told her that he was a pre-med student, though he never actually received any medical training. Nevertheless, he knew Christina Olson’s medical history as well as any personal physician, and incorporated it into his famous portrait with great clinical insight. If there is an art of medicine, then physicians are artists and must have something in common with traditional artists. Wyeth, in fact, is a role model to physicians—no more clearly than in his treatment of Christina.

Wyeth maintained purely clinical relationships with his models—intense, yet temporary and detached, except for Christina Olson. She was different. Wyeth first met her in 1939, when he was 22 and already a rising star in the art world. Betty, who had long been her friend, took Wyeth to meet Christina in her dilapidated fetid house, just to see if he would go in. Wyeth did, and for the next 28 years, he studied Christina, painted her, and fretted over her until her death in 1968 at age 74. He found uncommon dignity and strength in her situation, where others saw only the horror of her disability and the squalor of her household. Once, when he brought Robert Montgomery to meet Christina in her home, the actor fled the house and vomited after just a few minutes inside, repulsed by her, the scabrous black walls and ceiling of her home, and years of accumulated grime.

The etiology of the disorder that robbed Christina first of the use of her legs and then her arms and hands has been a subject of speculation since Wyeth’s masterpiece first reached the public. Although polio has been her standard diagnosis, more likely she was afflicted with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a genetic disorder characterized by a progressive wasting away of the muscles, paralysis, and loss of sensation beginning in late childhood or early adulthood. Christina’s disorder had all of these features. (Polio produces a sudden, non-progressive paralysis unaccompanied by a loss of sensation.) Only once did Christina allow herself to be scrutinized by the medical profession. In 1919, when she was 26, she spent a week in the Boston City Hospital before being sent home without a diagnosis and told “to just go on living as [she had] always done.” Wyeth gave her a diagnosis in his painting no less informative than the one a physician might give her today. Moreover, it would be hard to imagine that the time, attention, and compassionate understanding bestowed upon her by Wyeth was not a greater comfort to her than anything provided by the Boston City Hospital’s team of doctors.