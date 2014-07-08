Why does this matter? Because the Republican happened to be Governor John Kasich. And he made a huge issue out of it.

Kasich took his case to the legislature and, eventually, the people of Ohio. To his great credit, he made the case for expansion not just on economic grounds but on moral grounds as well, citing his faith and teachings of the “Good Book.” During his annual State of the State Address, Kasich said, “I can’t look at the disabled, I can’t look at the poor, I can’t look at the mentally ill, I can’t look at the addicted and think we oughta ignore them. For those that live in the shadows of life, those who are the least among us, I will not accept the fact that the most vulnerable in our state should be ignored. We can help them—and I want all of you to think about this.”

Kasich never did get the legislature to go along, but he was able win approval of the expansion by going through the state’s Controlling Board, a separate administrative body. Critics said the maneuver was unconstitutional, but the state Supreme Court upheld the decision and the expansion went forward. The early signs have been promising. By early May, state officials said, more than 184,000 newly eligible residents had enrolled, exceeding projections. Hospital executives say they are seeing far fewer uninsured patients who require charity care.

Here's the problem for Republicans. Whether or not they intend to make Obamacare a central focus of the 2016 presidential campaign, they’re going to talk about it at their convention. The conservative base would have it no other way. But if Kasich wins reelection this year, then the host state governor, a well-regarded conservative and model Republican in almost every other respect, will also be the state’s most outspoken and eloquent spokesman for why the right’s absolutist opposition to the Medicaid expansion is so wrong.

It’s not the end of the world, obviously. People make way too much of convention geography and these sorts of rhetorical contradictions. But this was already a difficult issue for national Republicans to finesse, as writers like Steve Benen, Greg Sargent, and my colleague Brian Beutler have discussed. Putting the 2016 convention in Ohio, where the Medicaid expansion has been such a prominent issue, probably won't make that easier.