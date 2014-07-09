The first is such an obvious straw man that it’s not even worth rebutting, but it basically goes like this: A false comparison to Russia is made, as that country is hosting the 2018 World Cup. Then Qatar is favorably compared because it is allegedly more responsive to criticism than Russia. Really? That’s your standard?

Professor Martin proceeds to detail how Qatar has been responsive. This is the meat of his argument. He claims that:

Following reports of poor conditions of foreign laborers in Qatar by multiple news organizations, a Guardian editorial in February noted that, "In response to growing concerns, the Qataris have issued new guidelines to contractors in a bid to improve the working conditions of laborers." A May headline in The Guardian declared, "Qatar promises to reform labor laws after outcry over 'World Cup slaves.'" In 2013, Qatar hired international firm DLA Piper to produce a report with recommendations on its labor rights record.

So? That doesn’t mean that there has been any actual change. In fact, there have been numerous reports that all of the reforms stay on paper and never make it out of the emir’s office. See here and here and here and here.

His next argument is that without the World Cup, Qatar can't change for the better. Or to put it another way, only with the World Cup will the country be able to improve its human rights record. This line of reasoning makes no sense. Martin claims that if the World Cup goes ahead in Qatar, the world will be more focused on what happens there and will be able to apply more pressure on the country to reform—as if the cost and shame associated with canceling a World Cup would not be greater. Only taking the World Cup from Qatar would send the message that unless the country actually follows through with human rights reforms, it will remain a pariah, ineligible to play host to a global event.

Granted, Martin does make the concession that less-than-existential pressure doesn’t always yields good results in Qatar, citing a single example. That's good, but he should also have cited this, this and this.