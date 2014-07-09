Some business leaders have looked at the way things stand and realized they’re bleeding talent. In law, for example, women are well represented in entry-level jobs but peter out the closer you get to the top. But Gianmarco Monsellato, head of the French firm TAJ, didn’t want to lose his female workers. So he made it a personal priority. As Avivah Wittenberg-Cox writes at the Harvard Business Review, he went about it very deliberately and thoroughly: “He was involved in every promotion discussion. … He personally ensured that the best assignments were evenly awarded between men and women. He tracked promotions and compensation to ensure parity. If there was a gap, he asked why. … When clients objected, he personally called them up and asked them to give the lawyer three months to prove herself.” Today his firm, which is number five in France, is evenly split between genders at all levels.

This is a trend among companies trying to become more diverse. Catalyst, a nonprofit focused on shrinking the gender divide, holds a CEO summit every year with some of its hundreds of member companies. At this year’s, “One theme that was consistent across the board was intentional leadership and that it begins at the top,” Brande Stellings, vice president of corporate board services at Catalyst, said in an interview. “It really started at the top, with the leader saying this is a priority.”

For another example, the personal-care behemoth Kimberly-Clark, whose board is 25 percent female and received an award from Catalyst this year, made developing diverse talent one of the metrics by which it judges its leaders across the globe. It even tied bonus money to it. “They said that to be an exceptional leader at Kimberly-Clark, you have to develop talent that doesn’t look like yourself,” Stellings reported. The company also required that at least one person interviewed for every position above a certain level be diverse in some way.

Lockheed Martin, another company to receive an award, came up with a different approach given how male-heavy the defense industry is: It decided to engage all of its male employees in tackling the problem through workshops and other initiatives.

Not all companies, of course, are focused on this problem or even convinced that it exists. If they were, the numbers wouldn’t be changing at such a glacial pace. And even some companies that believe diversity makes business sense often complain about a pipeline problem (examples include tech companies like Facebook and Google), or they simply don’t know how to go about changing the status quo.