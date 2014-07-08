Today's devastating, confounding, historic loss to Germany puts Brazil in unwanted company. In the World Cup annals, the only teams to suffer similar shellackings are:
1. El Salvador, pasted 10-1 by Hungary in 1982
2. Zaire, whalloped 9-0 by Yugoslavia in 1974
3. South Korea, thumped 9-0 by Hungary in 1954
4. Saudi Arabia, battered 8-0 by Germany in 2002
5. Bolivia, clobbered 8-0 by Uruguay in 1950
6. Cuba, bashed 8-0 by Sweden in 1938
7. North Korea, pummeled 7-0 by Portugal in 2010
8. Haiti, drubbed 7-0 by Poland in 1974
9. Scotland, belted 7-0 by Uruguay in 1954
10. South Korea, clubbed 7-0 by Turkey in 1954
H/t Bleacher Report