For starters, it is riddled with corruption—a corruption that has historically haunted the national federation and extended through coaches, agents, and even journalists. You could see hints of that corruption in the ridiculous manner in which this World Cup was conceived, where cronies of club owners built palatial stadiums with an eye towards kickbacks and future profits. But how does this corruption affect the quality of the Brazilian team? By siphoning money away from important investments—in youth development, in training facilities, in stable organizations capable of nurturing talent. Instead, many of the most promising young Brazilian players are sold prematurely by shady middlemen to European squads and doomed to early and avoidable failure in their careers.

European club soccer has another debilitating effect on the Brazilian system. When those young Brazilian players are sold to the big sides in Europe, they adapt themselves to becoming disciplined specialists in big organizations—outstanding wingbacks, skilled defensive midfielders. Of course, this is also true of Germans, Spaniards, and Italians. But the immersion of Brazilian prospects in the European game has also, to some unquantifiable extent, transformed the DNA of the Brazilian game, sapping the squad of its essential identity and squelching the creativity that has characterized its best teams.

Finally, there’s the way in which Luiz Scolari conceived this year's World Cup roster. It was built to be a defensive-minded machine, in the hard-minded style that he has always preferred as coach. Scolari favors players who are pliant, who uncomplainingly fit within his unit. He likes to think of his teams as families with himself positioned as the stern but loving father. So he installed mediocre journeyman like Hulk and Fred in central roles, even though they weren’t the most talented men available. Sound organization is sufficient for beating lesser teams, but the talent deficit of the squad Scolari assembled was ultimately always going to be exposed.

There’s tremendous pressure that comes with playing for Brazil—the game is inextricably tied to the national sense of self-worth more than in any other country on the planet. This pressure can be highly motivating, or terribly debilitating. From the first match of this tournament, when Marcelo shanked a ball past Julio Cesar, fear was palpable on the faces of this squad. Over the course of this tournament it frequently manifested itself in a profusion of tears.

Perhaps Scolari could have averted this catastrophe. He could have remade his lineup to better compensate for the loss of Neymar. Or he could have made bold substitutions after the second German goal, a dramatic change that would have throttled his team awake. But his squad’s biggest vulnerability was its fear of failure—and that was something that he helped instill in them from the start.