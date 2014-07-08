Brazil huffed and puffed their way through the tournament, and as they did you could see the stress on the seams, the gaskets loosening. They appeared after each result more relieved than anything. But they thought they could hold out. They didn’t need to call for their lines, the script was right in front of them: ride the crowd and jostle the opposition until no one was left. Just two more games to go.

Their obvious dependence on Neymar was frightening. But this happens. Mário Zagallo’s Brazil was every bit dependent on Romario in 1994, although Romario at that point was a much better player than Neymar is now. The same is the case for Argentina with Leo Messi. Neither this, nor Neymar’s absence, was ever going to be the insurmountable problem. The insurmountable problem was always going to be what happened when the one thing Brazil did perfectly didn’t go perfectly. David Luiz without Thiago Silva at his side is the same David Luiz that another manager who lives by the result, José Mourinho, practically refused to play in defense and subsequently sold. Today against Germany he looked like a snail in the ocean. He couldn’t command cover nor could he take cover behind the command of his better.

But even this only guides us to the heart of the matter. And the heart of the matter in the Germany game is a human condition: the inevitable lightness of the bully.

Scolari’s art has always been so obvious that when, prior to the ’02 World Cup, it was coined “bullyball,” what else could you do but nod your head in agreement? Bullyball. Such a simple, proud, and ridiculous idea. Close spaces. Intimidate. Kick. In Japan and South Korea, Scolari only played with three recognized defenders. But he also had Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, and Cafú on that team. You need to have the capacity to intimidate with the ball. Brazil, with Neymar out was always going to prove incapable of that. So Scolari opted to go all in on intimating without the ball. Enter Dante for Thiago Silva and re-enter Luiz Gustavo after his suspension. And just like that, any mental edge Brazil hoped to have in a game against Germany was gone.

A simple enough decision, Brazil's inclusion of Dante and Luiz Gustavo. Safe. Some would say sensible. But these are two players who, no surprise, rely entirely on physicality. And they weren't going to concern the German players in the slightest. Dante is the weak link in the Bayern defense and for his part Gustavo was cut loose from Bayern prior to last season. Never underestimate how much your plans go to mash when you rely on intimidation and the opposition doesn't give the slightest damn. It’s the smallest things in a defensive player that can cause an opposing player to pause, be it that their uncertainty of the defender's speed, reaction time, or inclination to challenge violently. Conversely, the greatest aid to player is comfort. In short, the two players added to Brazil’s lineup with the mission of discomforting the Germans were two players with whom the Germans were resoundingly familiar. And the German midfield certainly played like it.