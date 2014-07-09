"We view The dismal situation waste and wild, An Estádio Mineirão horrible, on all sides round As one great furnace flamed, yet from those flames No light, but rather darkness visible And Brazilian children crying, David Luiz, too. Risible. Seven goals, by Germans, Thomas Muller, Miroslav Klose, two by Toni Kroos, Sami Khedira, Andre Schurrle twice. Served only to discover sights of woe, Our TV director panning round No sexist female shots could be found, But crying women and children, Titanical As rich Allemanges man the lifeboats full.

Regions of sorrow, doleful shades, where peace

And rest can never dwell, hope never comes

Even after Oscar scored, no one cared

Save Neuer, screaming

at Mezut Ozil; but torture without end

Still urges, and a fiery deluge of goals, fed

With ever-burning sulphur unconsumed:

The smell of Brazilian soccer stinking

And Hulk? What was Scolari thinking?

Such place eternal justice had prepared

For that ignominious coach, here his prison ordained:

A soccer stadium, his nation's team shamed.

In utter darkness, and their portion set

As far removed from God and light of Heaven

To play at home! To let in seven!

How far, how far, how far, how far,

From Sunday's final at the Maracana.

(As for Ronaldo, Pele, Zico, Socrates.

They join Brazil down on its knees.)

What though the field be lost?

All is not lost; (yes it is, my camarada).

You kicked the Colombians, who kicked you back

A Waterloo. A sunk Armada.

Breaking the back of blonde-tipped Neymar

And your captain got a stupid yeller card,

And you lost the unconquerable will.

The Germans brought to mind Yokohama

The 2002 final, "Ronaldorama!"

And made a study of revenge, efficient hate,

And courage never to submit or yield:

Though truth be told there was not a tackle

That did not go unmade.

After twenty nine minutes it was fully five---

Should you bow and sue for grace

With suppliant knee, and deifie Low's power,

Who urged the terror of this team so late

Gainst scribes in German newspapers

Who doubted his Empire? (That were a Low blow indeed.)

That were an ignominy and shame beneath

This downfall; though football fans

Remembered dives and missed passes

Hulk's inability, Fred's impassive face

Against Croatia. And Jo. Let's not forget Jo.

Oh! Today they picked little Bertrand

Hardly a terrier, though, not exactly Russell.

And Will. I. An. remained on the bench

Until the score ran upwards t'wards a tenth.

Since by Fate the strength of teams

Can be masked by loyal fans and screams

Yet this Empyreal German masterclass did not fail,

And aghast at experience of this great event

We look ahead to tomorrow' game:

The Dutch are not worse, in foresight much advanced,

The Argentines have Messi, though they have no Angel

Upon these dreams our World Cup hopes do dwell.

But which of these, when faced with the Deutsche,

Should neutrals cheer for? What a choice!

We may with more successful hope they resolve

To wage by force or else eternal war

On Lahm's intelligence, Mueller's guile

Put a foot in on Schweinsteiger once in a while.

Give Hoewedes a shove, Boateng a pummel,

Could someone nutmeg big Mats Hummels?

Irreconcilable, though, that Brazilian team

They ran around, their asses reamed

And the grand foe, the Germans, who never lose

(Can Man U please buy Toni Kroos?)

Who now triumphs, and in th' excess of joy

Sole reigning holds the Tyranny of Heav'n.

Though their fans must stay seated, while Brazilians bolt

Their sambas turned to street revolt."

So spake th' Apostate Angel, Ian Darke,

Incredulous, and turned to Macca,

Who vaunting aloud, in Scouse, began:

"The Brazilian players, to a man

I cannot praise a single one."

And racked with deep Liverpudlian despair

Said,

"You came to play the Germans, but you were not there!"

And saying good night to the Horizonte sun,

Darke spake: "That's all from us. Germany 7. Brazil 1."