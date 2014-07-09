Immigration advocates, several of whom I interviewed, had a very different take. They like the call for more human services and legal funding, but worry it’s not enough, particularly given the special needs of children. And they think the efforts to ratchet up enforcement make little sense in the absence of a much larger effort to address what they say is the root cause of the crisis: The fact that so many Central American children and women are looking to escape violence and poverty in their home countries. “It’s unfortunate that this supplemental appropriations request seems to primarily be looking at this situation from an enforcement and deterrence lens,” said Ben Johnson, executive director of the American Immigration Council. “You’re not going to be able to solve this problem by being tough on immigrants and trying to send some message back home by processing these cases quickly.”

Here’s a quick breakdown of the dollars in Obama’s request:

Supporting and caring for refugees: $1.8 billion. This money would go directly to the Department of Human and Health Services, which cares for the children while they are in U.S. custody. It would support more facilities as well as medical screenings.

Enforcement and deterrence: $1.5 billion. This would be the second biggest allotment. It would go to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol. They would use the money to pay for the associated transportation costs, more border surveillance, more officers, and to deport undocumented adults who may be with the children.

Processing immigration cases: $64 million. The bulk of this new funding, for immigration courts, would include funding to hire more 40 more judges to handle a caseload of about 50,000. The need here is big. While border enforcement funding has grown by 300 percent since 2002, the immigration judicial system has seen a much smaller increase. Even in a normal year, where there’s no migration crisis, the courts face a backlog of hundreds of thousands of cases. The extra judges would speed adjudication—and, likely, the pace of deportation. $15 million is to provide children with representation to guide them through the legal process.