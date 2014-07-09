Amy Chozick's story in The New York Times on Wednesday about the massive fees Chelsea Clinton receives for speaking engagements has a number of hilarious things to recommend about it. Indeed, the entire piece may just be some sort of meta-joke on the American people, and our ruling class, whose chief skill appears to be giving pointless speeches for massive amounts of money.

Chozick begins with her major scoop: that Chelsea Clinton receives as much as $75,000 per appearance. The catch is that Clinton claims to give the entire fee over to the Clinton Foundation. "Unlike her parents’ talks," Chozick reports, "Ms. Clinton’s speeches 'are on behalf of the Clinton Foundation, and 100 percent of the fees are remitted directly to the foundation,' said her spokesman, Kamyl Bazbaz, adding that 'the majority of Chelsea’s speeches are unpaid.'" The piece then proceeds to note a number of different Clinton speaking engagements, to diverse audiences, almost all of them for money. (I enjoyed this bit: "Last year, she addressed 950 people at a benefit for Girls Incorporated of Omaha, a nonprofit group in Nebraska...Roberta Wilhelm, executive director of Girls Incorporated, declined to say if Ms. Clinton was paid, commenting only that the event "'was packed, and she was a draw.'")

The specific issue of fees aside, Chozick's story has some particularly amusing tidbits.

She dispenses lessons picked up from her family. (“Life’s not about what happens to you, it’s about what you do with what happens to you,” she likes to say).

So sad are the lives of our political sons and daughters, apparently, that they not only give boring speeches full of clichés, but they claim that those clichés came from their parents! For all I know, Hillary and Bill did in fact read Chelsea boilerplate campaign rhetoric at bedtime. But it is an odd thing for anyone to brag about.