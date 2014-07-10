One of the lines I tripped over during Hillary Clinton’s riff on income inequality last week was her contention that “we have to have a … consensus on how to deal with this [issue].” The formulation struck me as a little strange—who thinks consensus is remotely possible on an issue as thorny as inequality? But I had other quibbles with what Clinton said and didn’t want to get bogged down on what might, after all, have been an innocent verbal misfire.

Then, earlier this week, the Times ran a detailed piece about the challenge Clinton faces in channeling the current populist mood without alienating her longtime Wall Street benefactors. Tucked away near the end of the piece was a nugget that brought that “consensus” line immediately back to mind. It came from a source who summarized Clinton’s message in her paid speeches as, “We’re all in this mess together,” the mess being taxes, financial regulation, and economic growth. Which is to say, there had been no verbal misfire. This is apparently how Clinton frames the discussion these days.

It is, to say the least, discouraging. The only other time I’ve heard people use words like “consensus” and “in this together” during conversations about financial regulation was while talking to Wall Street executives, whom I spent countless hours on the phone with in 2009 and 2010. Many would complain about Obama’s hostile rhetoric (like “fat-cat bankers”) and even more hostile policies (like the Volcker Rule) before positing an alternative approach. What was the approach? You guessed it: He should reassure the country we’re all in this together (I actual heard that phrase), get Wall Street on board with his proposals, and move forward from there.

Has Hillary picked up this line because she’s spent too much time in the company of well-heeled corporate types? It doesn’t take a conspiratorial mind to conclude as much. But let’s set aside the question of where she got it and sort out the fallacies that underlie it, the biggest being that it’s almost literally untrue. When it comes to inequality, the numbers show a tiny group of ultra-rich amassing a shockingly large and rapidly accelerating share of income and wealth. (To her credit, even Clinton has pointed this out elsewhere.) According to data collected by economists Emmanuel Saez and Thomas Piketty, the top 1 percent of earners in this country took home over 22 percent of the income in 2012, versus only 10 percent in 1980—that is, their share of income roughly doubled. The share for the top .1 percent of earners nearly quadrupled during the same period (from 3 to 11 percent); the share for the top .01 percent more than quintupled (from 1 to about 5.5 percent). By comparison, the share of income for the bottom 90 percent fell from 65 percent to just under 50.