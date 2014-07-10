For example, a betrayal of my unflappable love of the underdog. As a recent acquaintance on Twitter recently told me: “Better to risk heartbreak than fall into the self-indulgent trap of rooting for the favorite." And so it is with me. I find cheering for the strongest—team, individual, you name it—not only safe but also a bit prosaic. What joy is there in confirming the predictable? Just imagine the pleasure of watching David surmount the odds, attain the almost impossible! And, in soccer, Goliath hails from the Rhine. Brazil may have won the tournament five times, but Germany is the team everybody really fears. They are the system, the unrelenting machine (yes: darker notes could be inserted here, but let’s keep away from those analogies). So, as a lover of the potential of the underdog, rooting for Germany feels like a betrayal.

It is also a betrayal of my own history as a Mexican soccer fan. A little trivia for you: when was the last time (before Belo Horizonte, that is) that Germany scored six or more goals in a World Cup match? Yes: against Mexico in 1978. And then there’s 1986, which I’ve already described. Oh, and 1998, courtesy of Klinsmann and his robotic friend, Herr Bierhoff. So, as a Mexican fan, it also feels like an act of disloyalty to root for a team that has given me—us—such sorrows.

And lastly, it is probably a betrayal of the one footballer who has given me more joy than anyone else, a man who has been a reliable source of elation for almost ten years: Lionel Messi. I’m a Barcelona fan, you see. And the Messi years have been, well, we all know what they’ve been like. No club has played with such effortlessness, with such beauty. The core of that team won everything, including two World Cups when—sans Messi, but with his blueprint—they exchanged the blaugrana for the roja. They won until the got tired of winning. They drove their opponents mad, sometimes almost literally (see Mourinho, Jose). And Lionel Messi was there all the time, the protagonist if there ever was one. He is that most improbable of human beings: a man born to do one thing better than anyone else. And I’ve been fortunate enough to root for the team that man has played for since he first decided to kick a ball for a living. So, as a Barça fan, as a devoted follower of the great Lionel Messi, I feel like a traitor.

And still, I want the Germans to win. Not only that: I want them to win in spectacular, undeniable fashion.

Why? Well…the thing is, I love football for what it really is: a game in which a group of eleven players triumphs by the virtues of creative association. And no national team associates so brilliantly, with such vitality and grace, as Germany.