With so many instances of law breaking to choose from, one got the sense that he was working on a fairly meaty complaint, even if the House stood little chance of winning in court.

But on Thursday evening, Boehner laid down his cards. All but one were blank. It turns out Obama's vast and indisputable misconduct is limited to one act of enforcement discretion: his decision to delay implementation of an Affordable Care Act's requirement (one Republicans despise) that businesses with more than 50 employees provide their workers health insurance or pay a penalty.

"Today we're releasing a draft resolution that will authorize the House to file suit over the way President Obama unilaterally changed the employer mandate," Boehner said in a statement. "In 2013, the president changed the health care law without a vote of Congress, effectively creating his own law by literally waiving the employer mandate and the penalties for failing to comply with it. That’s not the way our system of government was designed to work. No president should have the power to make laws on his or her own."

It's actually pretty likely that the provision in question will go into effect before Boehner's legal challenge is resolved one way or another. At the end of the day, by his own reckoning, Boehner may ultimately have zero grounds upon which to sue the president, whose brazen lawlessness Republicans treat as self-evident.

I say "by his own reckoning" because it's possible that Boehner omitted something from his coming suit for political reasons—like Obama's deferred action program for immigrants brought to the country as children. But if Boehner's not so jealous of Congress' powers that he's willing to extend his legal theory everywhere it applies, it's really just an admission that he values the lawlessness talking point more than the constitutional principle he claims is at stake. The problem is that by confronting Obama on such narrow grounds, he's completely undermined the talking point.