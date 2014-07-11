The debate about immigration is complicated. The debate about the summer’s immigration crisis is really, really complicated.

The stories and photos of children arriving at the border are harrowing and heart-breaking and, at times, infuriating. But what to do about this influx is not so easy to answer. The U.S., like all countries, has specific criteria for immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. Many of these children don’t qualify. Should they? If so, who else should—and is the U.S. prepared to handle the influx? If not, what happens as more and more of these kids keep showing up?

In my business, I’m supposed to have this all figured out. I don’t. I suspect I have a lot of company, even among people who make or follow policy for a living. As my colleague Rachel Morris pointed out on Thursday, the obvious, broad principles—we are a compassionate country that wants and depends upon immigrants; we live in a world of real borders that require enforcement—are in direct conflict with one another. I suspect that’s one reason the politics of this episode can be so hard to follow.

But you don’t need answers to the big questions in order to have an opinion on some more narrow, short-term issues. One of them is the question of whether children coming before immigration courts deserve lawyers. Clearly, they do. These are frequently very young kids, defending themselves in country they don’t know, trying to navigate a legal system they can’t possibly understand. (See Rebecca Leber’s synopsis for more.) And while many don’t qualify for asylum under current guideline, many do. Giving them representation is the right and decent thing to do. A lawsuit from the ACLU, American Immigration Council, and some other public interest groups would force the government to provide lawyers. Such lawsuits aren’t the best ways to legislate policy, obviously, but in this case there may be no other choice.