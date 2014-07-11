I had friends who work with two NGOs ask kids served by their groups some questions about the World Cup. The first organization is the World Food Programme in Beirut, which provides essential food and nutrition to over a million Syrian refugees in Lebanon. The second is Faros, an NGO in Athens, Greece, that provides individual assistance and long-term, durable solutions for unaccompanied refugee minors, mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan. One of their activities is a soccer school, which aims to give the kids the possibility to play and have fun, and also to raise their self-confidence.

I’m a big fan of the footballists blog by the wonderful photographer Velibor Božović, so I thought I’d set this up in a similar way, which is ask each boy or girl who they think will win, who their favorite player is, and then post it with a picture.

Unfortunately, it took a while to get the responses (you try to get thousands of kids to do something on time!), so some of their answers are dated. More important, my friend at Faros didn’t have enough time to get permission to use photos. But we did get a picture of the field where the youngsters play. Isn’t it great?!

Without further ado, here are the children's perspectives on the World Cup. Feel free to use the still relevant predictions to place your bets on the final—or instead of placing bets, please, please, please donate to the NGOs involved.

First the Faros kids: