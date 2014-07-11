Consider: Prior to announcing his latest decision, James was probably the most respected athlete on the planet (certainly in this country), but had a persona that millions, if not tens of millions, found somewhere between mildly annoying and downright grating. The instant he announced his return to Cleveland, he converted those skeptics into admirers. Twitter and Facebook have been abuzz with testaments to the guy's dreaminess. Post-announcement, LeBron has become both the most respected and beloved athlete on the planet. He is the most valuable commodity in all of business—the best product on the market, with a brand that makes us swoon. The financial returns to this upgrade in status—in terms of endorsement money, television rights, apparel sales, new product lines, etc.—are almost too large to fathom.

Suppose for the sake of argument that the LeBron industrial complex was generating $500 million a year as long as he was a member of the Miami Heat. (It seems like a decent ballpark estimate.) Had LeBron taken his game to a city like Los Angeles, he might have boosted the profitability of the business another 10 or 20 percent thanks to the larger fan base and media market. But it’s hard to believe he could have boosted it much more. After all, it’s not like people outside Miami haven’t heard of LeBron, or don’t have a chance to watch him on TV already. Given that his penetration, both into the market and the cultural consciousness, is nearly 100 percent, the returns to this kind of move were always going to be marginal. For that matter, they might have been a wash or even a slight negative by worsening his mercenary reputation.

The only way for LeBron to really cash in was to change the way the world saw him. To put it in political terms, “turnout” was already near 100 percent. He needed to get better at "persuasion." And nothing quite works in the persuasion business like doing The Right Thing. It wouldn't shock me if LeBron Inc. eventually doubled its revenue as a result of the move.

In recent years, LeBron’s business prowess has been compared with everyone from Michael Jordan to Warren Buffett. But this latest maneuver seems savvier than even these business icons are capable of. The analogy that comes to mind is another titan of commerce, who goes by the name of Louis CK. Back in 2011, Louie decided he was sick of relying on big entertainment companies to produce his comedy shows. He figured he’d do one himself and sell it to fans for a mere $5 a pop, with no real way to ensure people didn’t pass around pirated versions for free. As Louie explained on his website, he was almost certainly going to make “less than I would have been paid by a large company to simply perform the show and let them sell it to you.” But, he elaborated:

they would have charged you about $20 for the video. They would have given you an encrypted and regionally restricted video of limited value, and they would have owned your private information for their own use. They would have withheld international availability indefinitely. This way, you only paid $5, you can use the video any way you want, and you can watch it in Dublin, whatever the city is in Belgium, or Dubai. I got paid nice, and I still own the video (as do you). You never have to join anything, and you never have to hear from us again.

It was the ultimate menschy move, in other words, the ultimate display of respect and affection for his fans. And, as it happened, it ended up being much more profitable than any deal he could have worked out the traditional way. The fans couldn’t get enough. He cleared a million dollars within 10 days.