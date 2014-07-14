Nadine Gordimer, winner of the 1991 Nobel Prize in Literature, passed away yesterday at the age of 90. Below are a few excerpts from interviews that she gave on literature, politics, and her own complicity in South Africa's racism. There are also two clips from Gordimer's readings at the 92nd Street Y and Harvard.
An interview with the BBC's HARDtalk:
Gordimer reading from her short story, "Loot," at Harvard in 2005:
Gordimer reads two short stories at the 92nd Street Y in April 1961:
This piece has been updated.