Some commentators have also worried that such intervention risks trivializing other more serious forms of bias. In their view, allowing appearance- discrimination claims under civil rights and disability laws will undermine these statutes’ effectiveness in assisting individuals with more severe disadvantages. Richard Ford voices a common objection:

[T]here are practical limits of human attention and sympathy. ... And a business community united in frustration at a bloated civil rights regime could become a powerful political force for reform or even repeal. ... The growing number of social groups making claims to civil rights protection threatens the political and practical viability of civil rights for those who need them most.

Mario Cuomo put the point succinctly in debates over a proposed New York law banning discrimination based on appearance. This was “one law too many.”

Part of the problem is that attractiveness and grooming standards fall along a continuum. How would employers or courts determine when an individual is unattractive enough to warrant protection? Critics worry that appearance discrimination laws will result in “litigiousness run wild,” impose “untold costs” on businesses, and erode support for other legislation prohibiting “truly invidious discrimination.” As one trial judge noted, courts “have too much to do” to become embroiled in petty grooming code disputes about where women can and can’t wear pants.

Although such concerns are not without force, neither do they justify the prevailing tolerance for appearance discrimination. An initial difficulty lies in critics’ assumption that prejudice based on appearance is more natural and harder to eradicate than other forms of bias. In fact, considerable evidence suggests that in-group favoritism—the preferences that individuals feel for those who are like them in salient respects such as race, sex, and ethnicity—are also deeply rooted. Plessy v. Ferguson, the shameful 1896 Supreme Court decision that affirmed “separate but equal” racial policies, assumed that segregation was a natural desire. Yet that desire has proven open to change, partly through legal interventions. Legislation such as the Americans with Disabilities Act also has had powerful positive effects on attitudes about the capacities of disabled individuals. And in less than a decade, views on gay and lesbian relationships have shifted dramatically, partly in response to laws that have helped to publicize injustice and normalize same-sex orientation. Similar initiatives on appearance discrimination could result in similar shifts in popular opinion and practices.

Prohibiting such discrimination is also unlikely to erode support for other civil rights legislation. Jurisdictions with such prohibitions, including San Francisco and Santa Cruz, California, Madison, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia, are not known for backlash against anti-discrimination policies. There are, to be sure, limits to how far these policies can be extended without diminishing their moral force. But no evidence suggests that we have reached that limit. Neither is it likely that prohibitions on appearance discrimination would unleash a barrage of loony litigation. The few jurisdictions that have such laws report relatively few complaints. Cities and counties average between zero and nine a year, and Michigan averages about 30, only one of which ends up in court. Given the costs and difficulties of proving bias, and the qualifications built into current legal prohibitions, their enforcement has proven far less burdensome than opponents have feared.

Of course, legal requirements that ask too much of human nature may lack moral authority and may undermine the legitimacy of legal institutions. But many laws that have been widely ignored or resisted at the outset have gradually acquired legitimacy and have reshaped public values. Indeed, much of American civil rights legislation is a case in point. Although stigma and evidentiary difficulties will prevent most victims of appearance-related bias from coming forward, the same is true in other discrimination contexts. Even laws that are notoriously underenforced can serve a crucial role in influencing public norms, deterring violations, and affirming social ideals.

Law can also do more to address misleading and risky cosmetic and weight loss products. Traditionally, as a Federal Trade Commission official acknowledged, “appearance-enhancement claims ... [have not been] high on our prosecution list.” Rather, government agencies have relied on public education and efforts to encourage media voluntarily to decline advertisements making fraudulent claims. Such approaches have proven demonstrably inadequate. Also worrisome are the ads for “cosmecuticals”—cosmetic products that include chemicals that aren’t regulated by the federal Food and Drug Administration. Government agencies need more resources and authority to protect consumers, as well as stiffer sanctions for misleading claims.

No one advocating change in American attitudes toward appearance should be naïve about all that stands in the way. Discrimination on the basis of looks is deeply rooted and widely practiced, and there are obvious limits to how much legal nad policy strategies can affect it. But the same has been true for other forms of discrimination. And the last half-century leaves no doubt that legal prohibitions and public activism can promote significant change. Surely the values at state are worth the effort. The kind of attention that women once gave to the state of their souls they now give to the state of their bodies. Too often, the result is far from constructive. The financial, psychological, and physical price of appearance demands closer attention and collective action. Appearance must be seen not only as an aesthetic issue, but as a legal and police one as well.