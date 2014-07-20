Can't We Talk about Something More Pleasant? by Roz Chast (Bloomsbury)

The death of parents, an inevitability that is an inconceivability to children, has been a dominant theme of the great pop- literature form invented for kids: the comics. Superman, the prototype of the comic- book hero, had as his origin myth a pulpy story that hung on the demise of his parents and their whole world: a couple of young married Kryptonians, Jor-El and Lara, blast their baby son Kal-El to Earth in a rocket ship just as their planet explodes. The author of this majestically juvenile allegory, Jerry Siegel, had lost his own father, the proprietor of a haberdashery in Cleveland, when real-life bad guys robbed his store and he had a heart attack. Batman, as we know from his origin tale, was a rich boy who vowed to fight crime after watching his parents get gunned down in an alley on their way home from a family night at the movies. Batman’s sidekick, Robin the Boy Wonder, was an orphan, too, and so were Spider-Man and Captain Marvel. In the case of all these heroes and others in the comics, the trauma of premature and permanent separation from parents was a character- defining event, a cruelly propitious act that established the heroes’ exceptionalism and their lifelong sense of aloneness in the universe, while forcing them into the condition that all young people covet and fear almost as much as they dread the loss of their parents: adulthood of their own.

In the newspaper funny pages, where the comics medium was born, parents have always been largely or wholly absent from the humor strips centered on children—think of Peanuts, Nancy, Little Lulu, or any other strip named for kid characters—in order to maintain the point of view of young people and to facilitate the poking of fun at the grown-up world. With the notable exceptions of Nancy and her boy pal Sluggo, most of the kids in the humor strips were not orphans literally, but children liberated from adult oversight. (Nancy lived with her Aunt Fritzi, a detached semi-presence—a sexy former flapper who had originally been the main character of the strip; and Sluggo lived all alone, with no adults, in a ramshackle house that was a terrifically weird realization of every child’s daydream of independence in a place that called for the doing of no chores.) In the funnies, kids have always tended to behave not only as if there were no adults in their lives; they have also acted (or at least talked) like adults themselves, serving simultaneously as objects of fantasy for young readers who see grown-ups as obstructions or irrelevancies and for adults looking for escape in the jokey playland of comic-strip childhood.

It was in the serious continuity strips, which have nearly disappeared from the newspaper comics as shrinking space has reduced the size of strips to that of microfilm, where orphaned children were once among the most popular characters. There was little Annie Warbucks, of course, and also Dondi, the woeful immigrant from fascist Italy who fell in with all sorts of noirish creeps in the first couple of decades after World War II. In the dramatic shorthand of the comics, their identities as orphans established Annie and Dondi as both stalwartly independent and wounded—objects of both envy and sympathy for readers engaged in their stories for the duration of one or two minutes each morning. If, as characters, they seemed cartoonish, all the better. They were, after all, cartoons.

Out of this heritage, the graphic novel movement emerged with the relationship between children and their parents among its primary concerns. The book now commonly regarded as the first graphic novel, A Contract with God, first published in 1978, had at the center of its collage of related narratives the story of a man, a Jewish tenement dweller in a time around the turn of the twentieth century, who unravels after the death of his beloved young daughter and feels betrayed by God (his heavenly father). The author and artist of this book, the insatiably ambitious comics innovator Will Eisner, for whom the annual awards for comics and graphic novels are named, had lost his own daughter to leukemia when she was sixteen. (A Contract with God actually had several lesser-known antecedents, including a book-length comics melodrama titled It Rhymes with Lust, written by the talented hacks Leslie Waller and Arnold Drake, and drawn by the underappreciated comics artist Matt Baker, who was also one of the first African Americans to publish a syndicated comic strip, Flamingo. Published in 1950, It Rhymes with Lust was a salty potboiler conceived for adults decades before there was a market of adults prepared to buy such a thing.)