For similar reasons, Hard Choices also cannot be called a work of political philosophy or political science. There is no overall argument in the book, no marshaling of evidence to make a particular case or to set forward a particular strategy or thesis. This is not an argument for “realism” or “idealism.” It is not an analysis of America’s priorities. There are admirable nods to human rights, a discussion of climate change, and some intelligent observations about diplomacy in the Internet age. But Clinton does not connect the dots into a larger view, clearly because does not see the need to. Early on, she does dismiss the “outdated” debate between “hard power”—military force—and the “soft power” of other kinds of influence. She prefers “smart power,” which she defines as “choosing the right combination of tools—diplomatic, economic, military, political, legal, and cultural” in order to advance “our core national security objectives.” Yet that is an argument about process, not about policy; about the means, not the ends. Most of the time Clinton prudently stays away from thorny debates about just what those core national interests should be.

And although the words “a memoir” appear in tiny print on the cover, this is also not an autobiography, at least in the classic sense of the term. It actively avoids any language that might be construed as “literary,” or any psychological insights of any kind. By her own account Clinton never gets angry, although occasionally she admits that she is “exasperated.” She doesn’t get tired very often either—or if she does, she doesn’t complain: “I drank copious cups of coffee and tea, and sometimes dug the fingernails of one hand into the palm of the other.”

Instead, her personal triumphs and tragedies, like her diplomatic triumphs and tragedies, are always converted into stories and more stories, usually with moral lessons for herself, for the reader, for the nation. Her mother’s death reminds her that you must “never rest on your laurels. Never quit. Never stop working to make the world a better place.” Chelsea’s wedding makes her think of her daughter’s “dreams and ambitions”: “This, I thought, is why Bill and I had worked so hard for so many years to help build a better world—so Chelsea could grow up safe and happy and one day have a family of her own, and so every other child would have the same chance.” The news of Chelsea’s pregnancy makes her recall “what Margaret Mead said, that children keep our imaginations fresh and our hearts young, and drive us to work for a better future.”

Clinton carefully puts to rest any hint of conflict between herself and her husband, or herself and President Obama. Instead she includes a scene of herself sitting in East Timor, watching ex-President Clinton nominate President Obama for the second time: “Watching from some ten thousand miles away, I was full of pride for the former President I married, the current president I served, and the country we all loved.”

Of course Hard Choices could be shelved alongside the memoirs of other statesmen— Henry Kissinger, say, or Margaret Thatcher. But those books, while also painting the world in colors designed to flatter the author, are generally composed by people who did not anticipate a further career in public life. Clinton’s book, by contrast, does not seek merely to establish the author’s place in the nation’s past; it is designed also to establish her place in the nation’s future. This is clear to the reader from the cultural context—from Diane Sawyer and NPR and Fox—but also from the volume’s enigmatic conclusion. After 593 pages of writing about foreign policy, Clinton suddenly shifts gear. “Our strength abroad depends on our resolve and resilience at home,” she declares in her epilogue. “Citizens and leaders alike have choices to make about the country we want to live in and leave to the next generation. ... We need more good jobs that reward hard work with rising wages, dignity, and a ladder to a better life.”

We know why she has made this gear shift—and she knows that we know. But she tells us anyway: “Over the past year, as I’ve traveled around the country once again, the one question I’m asked more than any other is: Will I run for President in 2016?” And the answer? “I haven’t decided yet.” She explains:

Whatever I decide, I will always be thankful for the chance to represent America around the world. I have learned anew the goodness of our people and the greatness of our nation. I feel blessed and grateful. Our future is so full of possibility. And for me and my family that includes looking forward to a new addition— another American who deserves the best possible future we can offer. ... There have been too few quiet moments like this over the years. And I want to savor them. The time for another hard choice will come soon enough.

And thus, having spent 595 pages eschewing anything that might look remotely like a literary device, Clinton finally resorts to the oldest one of all: the cliffhanger.

In the end Hard Choices is not history, and not political philosophy, and not auto-biography. It belongs to an altogether narrower genre. Like Mitt Romney’s No Apology: The Case for American Greatness, Barack Obama’s The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream, Newt Gingrich’s A Nation Like No Other: Why American Exceptionalism Matters, and John Kerry’s A Call to Service: My Vision for a Better America, Hard Choices is, quite simply, one of those books that people write when they are running for president. Since it calls itself a “memoir,” and focuses on her four years as secretary of state, and since it does not have the word “America” in the title, Clinton’s version is a little different from the others. But really there can be no doubt that this is a campaign book in an autobiographical and statesmanlike disguise.

I am not sure when it became de rigueur for presidential candidates to publish a work between hard covers, but nobody now runs for high office without having written, or having arranged for the ghostwriting of, a very large book. The advantages are obvious. Such books provide some vignettes for voters to chew over, and some pre-approved quotes for the press. They offer a narrative about the candidate that is entirely of the candidate’s own construction, a story that Hillary or Mitt or Barack can control from start to finish. Above all, the publication of a book, if judiciously planned, can provide an excuse for interviews, a book tour, and quite a lot of highbrow media, and all of this many months or even years before the candidate begins the tedious process of running an actual campaign. If the candidate proves really adept at the writing/ghostwriting/marketing of the thing, he or she can even make some money.

But once the reviewer understands that Hard Choices belongs to this genre, then its positive attributes become much clearer. If you leaf through this book, as I initially did, looking for insight into particular people or events, you will be disappointed. If you look for a grand strategy, you will be similarly let down. But if instead you peruse the book in search of clues as to how candidate Clinton is going to portray herself over the next two years, then it becomes somewhat interesting, even downright useful.

It is impossible not to notice, for example, that throughout the book Clinton emphasizes very particular personality traits. She returns again and again to the ethic of service that her parents bequeathed to her. At one point she speaks of her “ ‘service gene,’ that voice telling me there is no higher calling or more noble purpose than serving your country.” Clinton also hints at personal sacrifices: “When I chose to leave a career as a young lawyer in Washington to move to Arkansas to marry Bill and start a family, my friends asked, ‘Are you out of your mind?’ I heard similar questions when I took on health care reform as First Lady, ran for office myself, and accepted President Barack Obama’s offer to represent our country as Secretary of State.”

That is a clear message: Clinton is not enjoying all of this, and she is not going to pretend otherwise. She didn’t move to Arkansas or tackle health care reform or become secretary of state because those were pleasurable things to do. She was not seeking personal gratification—on the contrary. Unlike some of the men who have been or will be her competitors, she is not motivated by narcissism, arrogance, and egotism. She is animated entirely by her “service gene.”

And also by her work ethic. She lets us know that she travels doggedly and works obsessively, almost to the point of making herself ill. She tells us more than once how many countries (112) she visited while secretary of state and how many miles (nearly a million) she clocked up. She says that she encouraged her staff to “do whatever they could to stay sane and healthy amid the rigors of a grueling schedule.” Diplomats who have dealt with her do indeed testify that she really was always well-briefed and well-prepared. Whichever of those 112 countries she happened to be in, she always knew what the issues were, and she always understood to whom she was talking. Unlike Joe Biden, she never mixed up the president and the prime minister.

This necessarily meant that she relied on the State Department and its employees rather than on her own relatively narrow knowledge of foreign countries—and this, frankly, is a lot better than winging it. Indeed, there is more than a hint of the technocrat about Clinton. She doesn’t delve into policy debates much herself, at least not in this book, but she likes to surround herself (along with her retinue of loyalists and handlers) with people who know about things, and she has the technocrat’s desire to find the best solution to the problem, whatever its origin. She studiously avoids anything that could be misconstrued as “ideological,” or even as an “idea.” She admires experience, preferring the sage advice of Richard Holbrooke over the “younger White House aides” who rolled their eyes when he spoke. What she seems to mean by “smart power” is policies that work.

From all of this, it is possible to make a few good guesses about what kind of candidate Clinton hopes to be: deeply non-ideological, a centrist. She intends to run as a hard-working, fact-oriented pragmatist—someone who finds ways to work with difficult opponents, and not only faces up to difficult problems but also makes the compromises needed to solve them. Again and again she portrays herself sitting across the table from Dai Bingguo or President Putin, working hard, searching for a way forward. Similar methods, presumably, can be applied to the Republican leadership.

Though pretty stultifying to anyone who wants a bit of moral uplift from their presidential candidate, this might well be a brilliant campaign strategy. It might even be a brilliant presidential strategy. Clinton wants to be the politician who will rise above the partisanship that has hamstrung the Obama administration, end the gridlock in Washington, cut deals, and move forward.

In order to do this, she will transform herself into a figure of benign neutrality. Unlike Obama, she will not inspire, but she will also not enrage. Perhaps she provoked angry passions as First Lady, but that is all behind us now. Hillary Clinton circa 2016 will promote not the left and not the right, she will promote America.

To anyone whose memory stretches back beyond the two most recent presidential administrations, this may sound familiar. In the Bill Clinton years, this stance was called “triangulation,” and it meant that the president kept an equal distance from both the Republicans and the Democrats in Congress. Those who didn’t like it complained that, in practice, triangulation required a rejection of anything that looked like political principle or moral consistency in favor of whatever policies might be politically feasible. On the other hand, a decade’s worth of bitter partisanship hasn’t gotten us anywhere, either. After eight years of Bush and eight more of Obama, the nation might well be tired of Big Ideas, and might well prefer some old-fashioned wheeling and dealing instead.

As for Clinton’s lack of emotion, and the reliance on stiff formulations and cliché— well, we might as well get used to it. For there is another message in Hard Choices: by writing the kind of book that she wrote, Clinton is indicating that she is not going to open up and reveal herself in some new way—ever. If there is more depth beneath the surface, if she is less stolid and lackluster than she appears to be, then we aren’t going to know about it. This is a woman who is aware that every outfit she wears, every hairstyle she adopts, every word she utters can create an international debate, and she intends to control as much of that conversation as she can. If, once upon a time, there ever was a spontaneous Hillary Clinton who said what she really thinks and did not worry about how the media would respond, that person was suppressed long ago.

Maybe, if she really wants to be president, she was right to have done so. It really is true that one slip of the tongue could end Clinton’s career. It is also true that the stories with edifying morals, the glossy photographs, the promise of bipartisanship, the work ethic, the devotion to service and duty—all of this makes sense in the context of a national campaign: a lot of people who are only remotely, or not at all, interested in the nuances of the Russian-American relationship can identify with this package very easily. Those who do not want or do not need a grand strategy for America, at home and abroad, may find her “journey” very compelling. And many people will like the positive spin she puts on even the most negative world events: it is so cheerful, so upbeat.

Hard Choices is not remotely a book for the ages. It does not belong on the same shelf as Dean Acheson’s memoir. But maybe it contains the winning formula—and for this author, winning is what counts.