Perpetual anticipation of the apocalypse is something of an American specialty. The U.S. was founded as an answer to the corruption and chaos of Europe. The Puritans believed that their “city on a hill” was the new Jerusalem. The idea that a small group of people have a unique access to the horrible truth, says Anthony Grafton, a professor of history at Princeton, “goes right back to the Book of Revelation.” These millenarian strains came to the fore in the First Great Awakening, when people believed that Christ would return to earth: first stop, America.

In the nineteenth century, while America was busy industrializing, Europe experienced wave after wave of revolution.“It looked like the mob was making a bid to take over Europe,” says Peter Shulman, who teaches American history at Case Western University. America eyed Europe warily; the apocalypse was happening just across the ocean. “At least in the nineteenth century, Americans often saw events abroad as either vindicating or threatening their own project,” Shulman says. Closer to home, apocalyptic language “was used to prepare for the coming of the Civil War,” Grafton says. “In that case it was appropriate.”

But more often, our use of apocalyptic language is just egotistical: Every generation believes it is witnessing a unique—and uniquely terrifying—degree of disarray. “Every generation that I know of, almost, has been convinced that somehow everything was going to hell in a hand basket,” says Tia Kolbaba, a Byzantine historian who teaches religion at Rutgers. “I suspect there are periods in history when people think things are on the up and up, but people have always been saying that this the end of culture, and that this is the end of everything that is good since, well,”—she pauses—“Cato the Elder, who thought that the Greek influence of Rome was the end of Rome.” Cato the Elder died in 149 B.C.E.; the decline of Rome is generally dated to about 450 years later. “That’s the other thing about decline,” she says, “if you take a long enough view, those people can always be right."

In early modern Europe, according to Grafton, people were also constantly predicting the end. In 1584 and 1604, for instance, due to a particularly fiery “conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn, things on earth were supposed to get rather messy. Usually, catastrophe was averted, though one French astrological historian from the early fifteenth century said that the world would end in 1789. These weren’t just your standard pre-modern preoccupations with astrologically ordained apocalypse. Geopolitical worries kept people up at night, too. Back then, in the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries, the Turks were on the march. They had taken Constantinople and, a couple times, they almost took Vienna. All of Europe, people predicted, would fall to the Saracens and all would be forced to convert to Islam.

All this is not so different, really, from our current "arcs of instability." We see crisis where we want to. In 1956, Grafton recalls, there was a fear that Adlai Stevenson’s loss to Ike had doomed Western civilization. (He was only six at the time, so, he says, “it must have really been the talk” if it penetrated his consciousness.) There was also fear that black-and-white television was the end of culture, and that comic books were no better. There was the loss of Vietnam to a Communist horde, the destruction of the American city. “The prediction back then was that ruin of the cities was going to continue, that every place will look like Detroit,” Grafton says.