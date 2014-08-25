bousy

c.1529

The first instance of boozy, spelled with ou or ow until the eighteenth century. An early use of a verb bouse is recorded in c.1300, from Dutch (where it was originally the name of a drinking vessel), but it doesn’t become common until the sixteenth century, along with the adjective, at first chiefly in the cant of thieves and beggars. "Up rose the bowzy Sire," writes Alexander Pope in the New Dunciad (1742, line 485), one of a long line of poets to be attracted to the word.

fuddled

1656

The verb fuddle, "to have a drinking bout," is known from the late sixteenth century, and led to several idioms, such as to fuddle one’s cap or nose—“to get drunk.” The rhyme with muddle brought a later blurring of the two meanings, so that, when we read (in an 1830 publication) “I was not drunk, I was only fuddled,” it isn’t clear whether the sense is “slightly drunk” or “not drunk at all.” Modern usage of fuddle tends to go for the “confused” sense (as with befuddled).

muckibus

1756

A jocular usage reported in an anecdote of Horace Walpole (in a letter to George Montagu, April 20): At a supper, he hears Lady Coventry say that "if she drank anymore, she should be muckibus." Lady Mary Coke enquired what this meant, and was told that it was "Irish for sentimental." The mock-Latin ending is known from other facetious eighteenth-century slang formations, such as stinkibus, but there’s no obvious connection with muck. Lady Coventry came from Ireland. The likelihood is that Walpole misheard a genuine Irish word, perhaps maoithneach "sentimental."

blootered

1805

Blooter—spelled also as bluiter and bloother—is a sixteenth-century Scots word for a noisy fool or clumsy oaf. It had developed a verb use by the nineteenth century, and blootered "very drunk" was one of the consequences. It’s still used in Scotland, as well as in Northern Ireland and parts of the north of England. In the twentieth century, it turns up again in Ireland as a jocular colloquialism, peloothered (1914).

swizzled

1843

In the eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, switchel and swizzle were slang names for drinks made of various mixes, such as molasses and water. A green swizzle was popular in the West Indies, acknowledged by P. G. Wodehouse in The Rummy Affair of Old Biffy (1925): Bertie Wooster observes, "if ever I marry and have a son, Green Swizzle Wooster is the name that will go down in the register." The origins are unclear. Eric Partridge thought swizzle could be a blend of swig and guzzle. There’s a dialect background too: A swizzler was a name for a drunkard in Yorkshire. A New York Times article in 1910 explains it by saying that swizzled means "beaten, as with an egg-beater, into a froth." Whatever the origin, swizzled "totally drunk" had a vogue which lasted into the twentieth century.

blotto

1917

The analogy is probably with blots and blotting paper, which soaks up ink as a person soaks up drink. It was a favorite piece of upper-class slang in the first half of the twentieth century. Here is Freddie, hungover, in the opening chapter of P. G. Wodehouse’s Jill the Reckless (1920, ch. 1): "I was possibly a little blotto. Not whiffled, perhaps, but indisputably blotto."

plonked

1943

Clearly from plonk, the facetious pronunciation of blanc 1943 (as in vin blanc "white wine") which was widely used in Australia and New Zealand before traveling around the English-speaking world as a term for any kind of cheap wine. A drunkard addicted to plonk (a plonko) would be very definitely plonked, or plonked up.

schnockered

1955

Probably, along with snockered (1961), a jocular adaptation 1955 of snookered, the analogy being based on the way snooker players find themselves unable to hit their target ball directly because other balls are in the way. The word had long been used figuratively to refer to people in a difficult or impossible position. The sch­ variant might have been an echo of drunken speech, or even of Yiddish.

plotzed

1962

A Yiddish expression, from the verb plotz "crack, split," which led to several US slang uses, recorded since the 1920s, such as "display strong emotion" ("she plotzed for joy") and "sit down wearily" ("I plotzed into an easy chair"). Either or both of these nuances could have led to the association with drunkenness.