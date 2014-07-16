Republicans won’t back President Barack Obama’s $3.7 billion request to deal with the surge of unaccompanied children arriving from Central America, allegedly because it costs too much. Instead, senior Republicans are discussing a bill that cuts that amount in half. But senators Tom Coburn and John McCain suggested an even cheaper solution last week: Send the 57,000 children back home on one-way plane flights.

“That’s $60,000 per child that we're going to spend, in emergency money,” Coburn said, having presumably divided $3.7 billion by the number of children. He claimed that the U.S. could just buy a plane ticket for each child—$350 each—for a sum total of $20 million. If the U.S. weren’t “incompetent,” he said, it could detain and deport each child for just three or four thousand dollars.

A plane ticket is not a solution—and Republicans should recognize that. If the U.S. is to handle the crisis humanely, then courts need more money, children should get legal representation, and the kids should have their basic needs met, like housing and medical screenings. Obama’s plan includes money for each of these.

For adults and some children, faster deportations are already happening. A plane carrying 38 mothers and their children landed in Honduras on Tuesday, marking the first of what will likely be thousands of expedited deportations. But unaccompanied kids (from countries other than Mexico and Canada) go through a different process, where they are given a court hearing to determine if they qualify for some kind of relief. Republicans hope to change this, too, so children from Central America are sent back immediately, without a chance to make their case for asylum.