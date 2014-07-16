Jane Austen, legend has it, was continually interrupted by visitors while she sat in her family’s living room secretly writing the novels that would make her famous. Most of us, though, probably wouldn’t do our best work in that setting.

Now it's a fact. A team of researchers at George Mason University has found that people who are interrupted while writing end up producing lower-quality essays than writers who are allowed to work undisturbed. Researchers have known for a while that interruptions inhibit our ability to carry out many tasks—from detecting traffic signals to performing surgery. This study is unique, though, in looking at—and quantifying—how distractions affect the caliber of creative work.

For the initial experiment, the researchers recruited 54 students and assigned them to write a short SAT-style essay in response to a prompt on whether lying can be justified in certain circumstances. Volunteers were given twelve minutes to outline the essay and twelve minutes to write it, and were randomly assigned to one of three conditions. In one condition, the students were left undisturbed throughout the task. In another, they were interrupted during the outlining phase; in the third, they were interrupted while writing.

For students working under interruption conditions, every three minutes researchers would place a piece of paper over their work and ask them to complete arithmetic problems or word puzzles for a minute. (These interruptions didn’t count toward the total time limit.) At the end of the experiment, the researchers had two independent graders rate each essay on a scale of 0 to 6—and found that students who were interrupted produced essays that were both poorer quality and shorter. Students who weren’t interrupted at all wrote essays that scored best: an average score of 3.71, and at a length of approximately 315 words. Students who were interrupted while planning their essays scored 3.13 and wrote 307 words, and the ones who had to deal with interruptions while trying to write fared the worst, scoring an average of 3.06 points and turning in just 282 words.